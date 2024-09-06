Chiefs Veteran Called Out by Ravens All-Pro: ‘He Better Watch Himself’

Newly-acquired tight end Peyton Hendershot came to the defense of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was hit by Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith near the sideline during KC’s 27-20 win over Baltimore in Week 1. After the game, Smith had a message for Hendershot, as well as an explanation for what happened on the play.

“He flopped, that’s why the referees didn’t call it — it was a great no-call by the ref,” Smith said during his postgame press conference of Mahomes on the fourth quarter play. “Whoever [number] 88 is — I don’t know who it is — but he better watch himself… whoever number 88 is, I’ll see him when I see him.”

#Ravens LB Roquan Smith on #Chiefs TE Peyton Hendershot: “He better watch himself. … I’ll see him when I see him.” Hendershot shoved Smith after he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds in the 4th quarter. No penalty was called.

pic.twitter.com/zyKin5mkCr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2024

Chiefs Offense Looked Explosive in Week 1

The NFL regular-season opener was the first time we got to experience the new-look Chiefs offense for four quarters at near-full capacity. And boy — it didn’t disappoint.

On a night in which second-year wideout Rashee Rice dominated with seven catches on a team-high nine targets for 103 yards, Worthy stole the show via a 21-yard rushing touchdown and 35-yard receiving touchdown respectively in the game. Worthy finished the game with two catches for 47 yards and the one rushing attempt.

Mahomes completed 20-of-28 pass attempts (71%) for 291 yards and threw 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Running back Isiah Pacheco was the team’s leading rusher with 45 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.

Overall, Kansas City’s offense was able to find spark plays in crucial moments throughout the game, which is key for a team that failed to do so on many occasions during the 2023 regular season. The unit overall could still be a bit more consistent, but it was a great first showing despite still being without veteran receiver Hollywood Brown (SC joint sprain).

“Listen, we did some good things, but there are some things that we need to work on,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game of the team’s passing game in Week 1. “I thought Nags (Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy) put together a good game plan. There was a lot of stuff there – just that tip ball at the end, we had a chance right there to close it out. I think that kid made a great play, spying [on] Pat. Then we get that one [then] we’re off the field and then the game is over. Anyways, other than that I thought there were some good things [but] there are some things we need to work on.”

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Victory Over Ravens

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Kansas City’s win over Baltimore in the season opener.

“Chiefs are my first team and Ravens are my second and it is sad every time they play because one of them has to lose,” one person wrote. “They both played tough and a great start to the season!”

“Make that one happy chiefs fan,” another person wrote. “But ngl (not gonna lie) I wish it ended differently than how it did. Rules are rules but maan… He was like half a row out of bounds. Kinda feel sad for the Ravens.”