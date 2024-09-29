Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Carted to Locker Room After Hit From QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred when quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to tackle Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton — who intercepted Mahomes’s first-down pass — and made contact with Rice’s left leg.

After sitting on the sideline for a couple minutes, Rice was carted to the locker room.

Several minutes after he went to the locker room, Rice was ruled out for the remainder of the game.