Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Carted to Locker Room After Hit From QB Patrick Mahomes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (#4) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (#15).

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred when quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to tackle Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton — who intercepted Mahomes’s first-down pass — and made contact with Rice’s left leg.

After sitting on the sideline for a couple minutes, Rice was carted to the locker room.

Several minutes after he went to the locker room, Rice was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
,

Comments

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Carted to Locker Room After Hit From QB Patrick Mahomes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x