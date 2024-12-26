The Real Reason Taylor Swift Wasn’t at Travis Kelce’s Christmas Chiefs Game

Couples often spend the holidays together, so Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans thought the pop star would be at Kelce’s Christmas Day game with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game saw the Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and the Chiefs taking the win, with a final score of 29-10.

Swift wasn’t at the game, and there’s likely a good reason why she skipped the event.

Why Travis Kelce Didn’t See Taylor Swift at His Christmas Day Matchup With the Chiefs

It’s actually not surprising that Swift didn’t attend Kelce’s game. It’s known that Swift has to be very careful when it comes to her security. She’s one of the most famous singers in the world, and with that, comes the baggage of having people doing whatever they can to get close to her.

Swift has only been going to Kelce’s home games this season, and it’s believed to be because of security concerns. Last year’s Christmas Day game took place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, so she was there. But, the 2025 Christmas Day game wasn’t.

In October, a source told Page Six that Swift was opting not to attend away Chiefs games this season because of the security risk. “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told Page Six.

So, don’t fret, because Swift skipping the game likely isn’t a reflection of her feelings to Kelce.

It’s also likely that Swift is still getting some time with Kelce over the holidays. In a December 3 feature, a source told Us Weekly that Swift planned to host both her and Kelce’s families. Since her massive Eras Tour has come to a conclusion, Swift is planning to enjoy some special time with Kelce for a while.

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” the source told Us Weekly. “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.” The insider also said the couple won’t get engaged over the holidays and that they would “love to be engaged” but “aren’t rushing it.” So, if you’re hoping to see Swift post a diamond ring on social media over the holidays, you might be disappointed.

Travis Kelce Has Been Shopping for Taylor Swift

In the same Us Weekly feature, a separate insider said that Swift like to take relationships slowly. “Taylor does feel like Travis is ‘The One,’ but jumping in is not her style,” the source said. “That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever.”

Even though Swift wasn’t at Kelce’s game, it sounds like the tight end wants to make this holiday together special. In a December 5 feature, a source told Page Six, “Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.” The insider also said that Kelce “has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now.”

Kelce had a stellar game against the Steelers, catching 8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.