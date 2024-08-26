Chiefs Release QB to Make Room for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Report

To make room for veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster, the Kansas City Chiefs waived fourth-year quarterback Ian Book, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on August 26.

Kansas City signed Book, 26, to a reserve/future contract on January 10. Book participated in the team’s offseason program and played in the second half of each of the Chiefs’ three preseason games this summer. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions appear to only want to keep two quarterbacks on the regular-season roster — which is how many they have kept in recent years — with those quarterbacks being Patrick Mahomes and Chris Oladokun.

If Book makes it through waivers and doesn’t sign with another team’s 53-player roster, he is an option for Kansas City’s practice squad.

Kansas City needed to make room for Smith-Schuster, who is expected to sign with the Chiefs, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on August 26.