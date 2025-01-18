Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Playoff Game With Different Look

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be on the field during the team’s playoff run, and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, will be cheering him on from the stands. Well, she’ll be supporting him from the box seats, let’s say. On Saturday, January 18, Swift arrived fairly early to the Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

As Swift walked into the Chiefs vs. Texans game, her outfit drew attention because it’s different from what she often wears to Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift Supports Kansas City Chiefs in All Black

Swift really looked like the rock star that she is walking into the game. While Swift usually wears red when she’s supporting the Chiefs, this time around, she opted for knee-high black heeled boots, black tights and a short black outfit with a silver, chain-like belt, underneath a black-and-white checkered winter coat. That silver belt with the all-black look is totally rock star.

Fans commenting on social media seemed to dig the look, although some wondered why she didn’t wear red, like she usually does.

Some fans commented about her having to “cast her magic spell” to help the Chiefs pull off a victory. The Chiefs have a good record with Swift in the crowd, because they’ve won 17 of the 20 games she’s attended so far.

It’s a good thing Swift has that coat, because it’s going to be cold at Arrowhead today. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a high of 26 degrees in Kansas City today, plus some hefty winds that could make it feel even colder. The low on Saturday night is predicted to be 12 degrees, and the low on Sunday evening is expected to be in the single digits, so it’s good this isn’t a night game. It’s nothing that a girl from Pennsylvania shouldn’t be able to handle, though.

Taylor Swift Encourages Travis Kelce to Keep Playing the Game

Kelce is 35 years old, so there’s always talk about when he’ll step away from the game. But, if Chiefs fans are worried that Swift is possibly encourage him to retire due to the nature of football and the injuries involved, they shouldn’t.

Speaking on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Wednesday, January 15, the the tight end opened up about his girlfriend’s thoughts about him playing for the Chiefs.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told the show’s host, Stephen A. Smith. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

The Kansas City Chiefs enter their Saturday game with a record of 15-2, while the Houston Texans have a 10-7 tally. The winner of the Divisional Round will keeping plowing ahead to try to snag a Super Bowl victory by playing in the AFC Championship game against the winner of Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills matchup.

When the Chiefs played the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in December, the Chiefs won 27-19.