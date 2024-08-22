Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to Have Role in Highly Anticipated Movie Sequel

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, actor and comedian Adam Sandler revealed that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 film, which is set to start filming in September.

“Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said on August 20. “He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Kelce has already earned roles in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie and the Lionsgate action-comedy film Loose Cannons. He is also the host of a new game show on Amazon called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? which is a spinoff of the popular Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? show, and it premieres on October 16.

What Kelce “mentioned” — as Sandler said while on The Tonight Show — is that he wants to be in the highly anticipated movie sequel. The 34-year-old TE made known his desire for a role in Happy Gilmore 2 during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, in May.

“I’ll do anything in the movie,” Kelce said. “I’ll be a part of it any way I possibly can.”

It looks like Kelce’s wish has come true.

Patrick Mahomes Praises Travis Kelce’s Effort at Training Camp

Being 34 years old with 11 NFL seasons, three Super Bowl championships, and a Hall of Fame career under his belt, it would be understandable if Kelce didn’t go 110% during training camp. But that’s not the case, according to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who admired Kelce’s effort during training camp this summer.

“It’s remarkable honestly. I mean, you see him (Travis Kelce) out there every day at practice. He’s working. He’s in there getting the reps. He actually gets mad when they take him out,” Mahomes said on August 15. “He has all the right in the world to go out there and just kind of be on the sideline and coach because he knows all the stuff. He doesn’t necessarily need the reps, but he loves it, man. He loves working.”

Travis Kelce’s Work Ethic Makes Patrick Mahomes’s Job Easier

Mahomes then went on to explain how Kelce’s work ethic makes his job as a leader easier.

“It makes my job easy as a leader to push other guys because I can just say, ‘Look at the Hall of Famer who’s out here practicing harder than anybody.’ That’s what makes him so special is that he enjoys the process of being great. Not just the top, not winning the Super Bowl. He enjoys the process of practicing; he enjoys the process of working on little details and that’s what the great ones do,” Mahomes explained. “You’ve heard stories about [stuff] like that with like Jerry Rice and guys like that. I think that’s what – when you’re great like that, you enjoy the process of what it takes to be great, and it helps me lead other guys because you can always point to that guy to show that that’s how it’s done.”