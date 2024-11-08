Travis Kelce Blasted for Comments After Election Results

Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL this season, and that’s something to be proud about.

However, Kelce chose to flex about the Chiefs’ 8-0 season on a day that perhaps was a sensitive one. Now, he’s getting some backlash from fans.

Travis Kelce Posts the Day After the Election

Kelce took to social media on Wednesday, November 6, to post a range of photos celebrating the team’s undefeated record after their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday evening. “Arrowhead at night,” the caption of the post stated.

However, the post came just hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner in the 2025 election over Kamala Harris. The timing took some fans by surprise, and some commented that they weren’t happy about it.

“Read the room Travis,” one commenter stated.

Another said they felt “like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today.”

“Travis not right now we’re mourning,” another wrote.

Other commenters rushed to Kelce’s defense. Maybe they were fans who weren’t as upset about the Trump victory, but either way, they had Kelce’s back.

“It blows my mind that some of you think he shouldn’t be posting about his football game today because the election didn’t go how you wanted,” one commenter stated. “This is a football players page, not a political page. No one can post anything other than how upset they are about the election? Get out of here with that. There is enough places on social media to talk about politics.”

Taylor Swift is Silent Following Trump Victory

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, officially endorsed Vice President Harris for president on social media on September 10, following the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump.

She hasn’t made any statements on the election following the Trump win.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote in a statement on social media on September 10. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She continued, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Looking ahead, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 10. No word yet on if Swift will make an appearance. She attended the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game against the Buccaneers, even though she was rumored at the time to be attending Harris’ final campaign rally, which was in Philadelphia that evening.

Swift hits the road on the final leg of her Eras Tour next week in Canada, beginning with the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, November 14. The tour wraps up in Vancouver in December.