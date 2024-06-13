Travis Kelce Shares What He Thinks About Taylor Swift’s Cooking

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opened up about cooking with Taylor Swift on June 11, and he revealed two things he likes most.

Asked if they like cooking together, Kelce responded during a post-workout media interview, “Um that’s a good question, you know um I respect that question but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her so it’s, uh, it’s something I’d rather just keep personal.”

He then shared, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Taylor Swift’s Baking Talents Have Been Showcased in the Media Before

Swift’s baking talents have been the subject of news stories before. Food & Wine reported that Swift “is a talented baker who loves to whip up cookies, cakes, and whoopie pies” and who baked cinnamon rolls for Kelce before one of his games.

Food & Wine reported that Kelce and Swift are fans of “Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with Pecan Swirl,” a recipe at the Kansas establishment, Rye, which is frequented by the pair. Food & Wine published that recipe with its article.

In May 2020, Swift posted a picture of her cinnamon rolls on her Instagram page, writing, “when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet.”

Kelce previously spoke about his nutritional routines to Men’s Health. Although he said he tries to eat clean, on game days he revealed he likes carbs, like french toast.

“On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. If I can, I’ll have a breakfast type of meal, since a lot of our games are from 12-4 in the afternoon. Sometimes you might get lunch, but it’s mostly breakfast. For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going, get some carbs in. I’m big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams’ pregame meal,” he told the publication.

Taylor Swift Shared a Video Showing Travis Kelce Kissing Her Face While She Cooked

Kelce was asked about cooking with Swift after she posted a video showing him kissing her face while she cooked over a pan. The video, which was a montage of many different scenes posted in May, also showed a pan of cinnamon rolls. The video has had 119 million views.

“Share your ‘fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge 🤍 brought to you by YouTube Shorts,” the caption on Swift’s YouTube page says.

During an interview on the NFL Scouting Combine, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared that Swift had made Pop-Tarts for other Chiefs players, too.

“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn’t even know she was doing this, I don’t think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” said Reid. “So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

He added, “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.”

Former NFL player Bernie Kosar also described Swift’s cooking in an interview with Tobin & Leroy.

“We’re having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal,” said Kosar.