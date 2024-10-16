Chiefs HC Andy Reid Declares KC Will Stick With Key Starter vs 49ers

Fresh off of a bye week, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Wednesday, October 16, and made one thing clear: Third-offensive tackle Wanya Morris will remain as the team’s starting left tackle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’ve got young guys playing left tackle, that’s not a secret,” Reid explained during his press conference. “So, it’s important that we continue to progress there and get better. We know there are gonna be some hiccups, and we just gotta keep getting better and better as we go, that’s the important thing. The guys are working hard.”

When asked specifically if Morris would be the starting left tackle in Week 7, Big Red said, “Yeah, Wayna will start.”

During his press conference on Monday, Reid admitted that he feels “lucky” to have two young left tackles with plenty of room for growth.

“We obviously looked at that and we’ll just – both of them can do better,” Reid said. “Wanya knows what he has to work on and likewise Kingsley [Suamataia] does and we’re lucky to have both of the guys — both young guys. We’re kind of growing with them here so we’ll just kind of let that process keep rolling.”

How Wanya Morris Has Fared as Starter

Morris became Kansas City’s full-time starting left tackle in Week 3 after Suamataia, a rookie second-round pick, struggled during the first two weeks of the regular season. During the team’s most recent outing, which was in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Morris surrendered a season-high four pressures (two QB hurries, one sack, one QB hit), per PFF.

Morris’ 60.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on the season ranks 48th among offensive tackles who have played at least 50% of their team’s offensive snaps. His 49.2 run-blocking grade ranks 59th overall.

Simply put, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are not getting a high level of play at the left tackle spot. But considering the team’s other options on the roster and in free agency, Morris is the best option for the Chiefs moving forward.

X Users Discussed Chiefs-49ers Week 7 Matchup

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about the 2024 Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers in Week 7.

“The Chiefs ability to win the other team’s Super Bowl every week is extraordinary,” one person wrote. “The 49ers, after the Super Bowl loss, & already in a hole at 3-3, need this one badly. It will bring out the best in Mahomes, KC will win behind his best game of the year, 30-20.”

“I’m probably setting myself up for huge disappointment, but I truly believe the @49ers get this one against the Chiefs,” another person wrote. “Not even worried or nervous about the game. Just feel they will win this one.”

“This is not the Chiefs of 5 years ago, when the defense was vulnerable,” another person wrote. “This year, the Chiefs are 5-0 primarily because of their defense. And it’s a defense that gave us problems in the SB last year when we had CMC. I expect that the 49ers offense will struggle in this game.”