Ex-Raiders 3rd-Round Pick Byron Young Shares Strong Response to Getting Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders originally included defensive tackle Byron Young on their 53-man roster before they decided to pivot. It was an unexpected move considering the team used a third-round pick on him just a year ago.

Young was quickly claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles so a return to the Raiders is unlikely anytime soon. The defensive tackle is now opening up about how he was released and made it clear he was not prepared for the news.

“They didn’t even ask me to bring the playbook,” Young said, per a September 3 column from CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “They asked me to come see the GM and the GM just said we’re going to move on, go in a different direction. The head coach said that too, so I left and came here.”

While Young was caught off guard, he understands the business side of football.

“I was completely blindsided. It seemed like everyone else was too,” Young said. “Sometimes things just happen. It’s part of the business.”

As a rookie, Young played in only six games and made four tackles. The Raiders added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency so they had fewer spots available at the position.

Byron Young Has Chip on His Shoulder

Sometimes getting cut can be very good for a young player. The Raiders didn’t have great defensive tackle play last season but Young still wasn’t able to get on the field. It now sounds like he’s motivated to prove that Las Vegas made the wrong move.

“It’s nice to be wanted,” Young said. “It’s a lot of motivation. It’s a lot. I wanna come here and I wanna make an impact.

“There’s a chip on my shoulder because they kinda just threw me to the wayside, but I feel like I’m in a much better situation here with a much better team. I’m excited to be here.”

That last part of the quote is definitely him taking a shot at the Raiders. The Eagles have been more successful than the Raiders but Young didn’t need to say that. That said, it’s understandable why he might not be thrilled with Las Vegas right now.

Byron Young Talks Goals

Had Young stayed with the Raiders, he likely wouldn’t have had much of a role this season. It remains to be seen how much he’ll play for the Eagles early on. He may have to wait a couple of weeks to learn the systems before the team puts him on the field.

For right now, he’s just going to put his head down and keep working.

“Just continue doing what I’m doing,” Young said. “Continue to do what I was doing in Vegas. A lot of guys over there saw my progress, a lot of coaches did. Just continue doing what I was doing.”

While Young likely won’t make too much of an impact early on in his Eagles career, he’s hoping he can be a part of the defense for years to come.

“I hope to be another key piece for the next few years,” Young said. “That’s really what I wanna be. I wanna be able to make an impact right away this year.”