Raiders Predicted to Add ‘Elite’ 2-Time Champion Quarterback

We are just weeks, believe it or not, away from the start of NFL training camp, and for the Raiders there will be much to sort out this summer. But no question will dominate quite like the question of who, exactly, will be the starting quarterback in 2024. More important than that might be the question of whether the starting quarterback in 2024 winds up sticking around for 2025.

The Raiders have two chief options, of course: free-agent signee Gardner Minshew and incumbent second-year man Aidan O’Connell. Minshew was brought in as a so-called bridge quarterback, but when the Raiders did not—or could not, really, because of the way the draft fell—pick a quarterback in the first round, it became unclear what Minshew was supposed to be bridging.

There are a few different ways the quarterback carousel for the Raiders could land, but one of the most likely is that the Raiders trudge along with average play at the position from Minshew or O’Connell, then use a first-rounder to pick their future guy in 2025.

That’s how the folks at USA Today see things playing out. In their most recent NFL mock draft, the site has the Raiders zeroing in on the guy who is probably the best passer in the draft: Georgia’s Carson Beck.

Carson Beck Won 2 Championships at Georgia

Writer Curt Popejoy has the Raiders obviously coming off a bad year in 2024, and picking fifth overall. That seems unlikely for a team with designs on the playoffs, one that went 8-9 a year ago. But we’ll humor him because that spot yields Beck and gives the silver-and-black a true future building block under center.

Beck is not a youngster by any stretch. He has been kicking around Athens for four years, where he did warrant playing time on the Bulldogs’ two national championship teams and was a teammate of Raiders primary running back Zamir White and rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

He threw for 3,941 yards in 14 games last year, and completed 24 touchdown passes against just six interceptions.

At NFL Draft Buzz, Beck’s scouting report reads: “With a frame of 6-foot-4 1/4 and 218 pounds, Beck fits the prototype of a traditional pocket passer. In his first season as a starter in 2023, he showcased impressive numbers. … Beck’s efforts were recognized when he was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

“Highly-tuned pocket mechanics: connects eyes, shoulders, and feet for fluid and consistent pass delivery under varying game situations. Generates elite torque, giving the ball zip and ensuring it arrives with velocity even on deeper throws. Displays a natural pocket presence; instinctively feels pressure, adjusts on the fly to craft clean throwing lanes.”

Raiders Will Hash Out Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O’Connell

Beck in a Raiders uniform would make for a nice image. In the meantime, the Raiders will hold down the fort with Minshew and O’Connell, each of whom could be good enough to lead the team to the playoffs after a strong finish to last year showed that this team can win with defense and a strong running attack.

Still, the Raiders have one of the NFL’s best receiver combos in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Those two need the ball, and the Raiders will be throwing a fair amount in 2024. The jury is still out on whether O’Connell can be that guy, but he did have an outstanding effort in Week 16, when he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions, probably the best game of his rookie season.

Of course, on the other side of that game was Minshew, playing for the Colts and leading a conservative offensive approach—he completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, and let running back Jonathan Taylor (93 yards) do the bulk of the work.

Minshew got the W, a crucial game in KO-ing the Raiders’ playoff hopes. But he’s a Raider now, and his conservative approach is fine, as long as there are Ws at the end.

If there aren’t? Well, maybe the Raiders do get the No. 5 pick, after all.