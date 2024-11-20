Raiders Sign Ex-Ravens RB & Ex-Buccaneers CB

Through 10 games, the Las Vegas Raiders have the worst running games in the NFL. The team is averaging just 75.2 rushing yards per game, which is last in the league. If that doesn’t improve, it would be the worst average for a team since the Miami Dolphins averaged 72.3 rushing yards per game in 2019.

Alexander Mattison and Zamir White haven’t been able to make a consistent impact. With that in mind, the Raiders signed running back Chris Collier to the practice squad.

The former Baltimore Raven came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent this year. He played in five games with the Raiders but was strictly a kick returner. He was a Division II player in college so he flew under the radar heading into the draft.

The Raiders haven’t gotten much from their kick returners so perhaps he can have a role there. The team could also put him in at running back to see if he brings any upside. At 2-8, the Raiders aren’t in the playoff race and it’s not a bad idea for them to try some things out. White and Mattison aren’t making a lot of plays so it might be time to give some young players a chance.

Raiders Also Signed Keenan Isaac

Collier wasn’t the only player the Raiders signed to the practice squad. The team also signed cornerback Keenan Isaac. He was originally an undrafted free agent signing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

He played two games for them last season and another five for them this season before getting let go. The Raiders are dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs so they need depth at the position.

There will be an opportunity for Isaac to make his way to the active roster if the Raiders don’t get healthy quickly.

Dylan Laube Time?

The Raiders have very little left to play for this season. With the playoffs out of sight and head coach Antonio Pierce on the hot seat, it’s hard to feel good about what the team is building. The 2024 season is lost so Las Vegas should shake things up.

One way they could do that is to start giving Dylan Laube some more playing time. The rookie running back showed some promise in training camp but fumbled during his only rush attempt this season. The Raiders have not given him the ball again since.

While Laube may never be an impact NFL player, it wouldn’t hurt the Raiders to see what he can do. Perhaps he could bring a spark to the running back room. At worst, he plays as poorly as Mattison and White, which doesn’t really hurt the team.

That said, Pierce likely doesn’t have job security next season so he’s going to try and put the team in the best position to win every week with little regard for the future. Pierce has been extremely conservative as a decision maker so it’s hard to imagine him taking many risks even with his job on the line. General manager Tom Telesco may need to step in at some point and push for Pierce to give the young players more snaps.