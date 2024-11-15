New Prediction Has Raiders Land QB With More Upside Than Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a long time away but it’s not too early for the Las Vegas Raiders to start thinking about which quarterback they want to draft. Early signs have pointed to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as the most likely option.

The two sides have been openly flirting with each other and owner Mark Davis seems interested in the idea of drafting Sanders. However, it’s unclear how general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce feel about him.

While Sanders might be the most polished quarterback prospect in the draft class, the Raiders might want to pursue somebody with more upside. In a recent mock draft, Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick predicted the Raiders to select Alabama’s Jalen Milroe with the No. 5 pick.

“The Raiders have the league’s worst rushing offense, mustering only 76.9 yards per game on the ground,” Flick wrote in a Nov. 13 mock draft. “Milroe is one of the most gifted athletes in all of college football, regardless of position. He pairs explosive athleticism with a 6’2″, 225-pound build, a difficult combination for opposing defenses. He’s amassed 565 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and he’s made strides as a passer. This year, he has completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns. Milroe’s ceiling is tantalizing—he just needs the right environment.”

Is Jalen Milroe Worth a Top-5 Pick?

In Flick’s mock draft, both Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward were selected before the Raiders picked. It’s possible that Milroe could be Las Vegas’ next quarterback due to a lack of other options.

Milroe needs a lot of work but his traits could convince a team to use a high pick on him. He has good size at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, and might be the most athletic of the top quarterback prospects. He’s got a big arm and is a prolific runner. He has 565 rushing yards in nine games this season.

However, he’s not very polished. He shows flashes of brilliance but doesn’t anticipate or see the field well. If he lands with the right team, he could be a superstar but it’s going to take some work.

Raiders Aren’t Right Team for Milroe Unless They Land Star OC

While the Raiders would love to take a swing at a quarterback who could be a superstar, they’re not really in a position to take a big risk. The team doesn’t even know who the offensive coordinator will be next year. Now, if they hire a great offensive mind as head coach in the offseason or are able to land a top offensive coordinator, then taking a quarterback like Milroe could be more appealing.

That said, a player like Sanders makes much more sense. He’s likely ready to start games in Week 1 of next season. The Raiders don’t have a viable quarterback option to start next season while Milroe continues to develop.

They need a quarterback who is ready to play immediately. Now, if Milroe is the only option available to them, then they may not have a choice. They just have to make sure they set him up for success if he is the player they end up drafting.