Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Predicted To Trade for Dynamic QB Who Has 33 Rushing TDs

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
jalen milroe
Getty
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

Many don’t believe the Las Vegas Raiders will be able to find a franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft after they fell to No. 6 in the draft order. However, it’s a weak quarterback class and there may not even be one worth taking with a top-10 pick.

If the team decides to address another position at No. 6, that doesn’t mean the Raiders can’t still find a quarterback early. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe figures to be all over the place on draft boards but he certainly has the physical tools to be elite.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that the Raiders will end up skipping on at No. 6 and trade back into the first round to add Milroe.

“During the draft, the Raiders can make a splashy move for a quarterback who wouldn’t cost them multiple first-round picks,” Moton wrote in a Jan. 17 column. “After making their first pick at No. 6, they could trade back into the first round for Jalen Milroe, much like the Baltimore Ravens did to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018.

“While no one should expect Milroe to mirror Jackson’s career pathway, he could be an intriguing developmental signal-caller who can blossom into a starter. Milroe must be more patient when going through his reads from the pocket, but teams like the Raiders should be interested in his physical tools.”

Which Head Coach Candidate Is Fit With Jalen Milroe?

Whether or not Milroe is a good fit for the Raiders will largely depend on who the next head coach is. Considering how much work he needs before he’s ready to be a starter, he makes the most sense with an offensive-minded head coach.

The Raiders are supposed to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their head coaching job and he’d be a great fit with Milroe. The Alabama quarterback has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson so why not pair Milroe with the coach who has been calling plays for the MVP the last two years?

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the early favorite to be the next Raiders head coach but he’s only worked with Jared Goff since he’s started calling plays, who is a pocket passer. It remains to be seen if he is interested in finding a quarterback with more mobility.

Is Milroe Worth a First-Round Pick?

Another question the Raiders will have to ask themselves is if Milroe is even worth a first-round pick. He was much better in his junior year than he was as a senior. He went from throwing 23 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2023 to throwing 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2024.

That said, he did have 20 rushing touchdowns this season, which is a huge number for a quarterback. In his career at Alabama, he rushed for 33 touchdowns.

What will be appealing about Milroe is that he played a lot of games in college (38) while playing against top SEC competition. He’s not as big of a project as somebody like Anthony Richardson. Milroe is a risky prospect but it’s much more appealing to take him late in the first round or in the second round if the Raiders are interested.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Predicted To Trade for Dynamic QB Who Has 33 Rushing TDs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x