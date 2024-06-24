Raiders ‘Must Consider’ Signing Ex-Chiefs & 49ers RB: Analyst

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ running back room is going to look quite different in 2024 with Josh Jacobs leaving for the Green Bay Packers. Zamir White showed promise in relief of an injured Jacobs last season but he’s only made four career starts.

If the Raiders want a bit more veteran depth they “must consider” signing free agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

“Adding an experienced receiving back like Jerick McKinnon would make plenty of sense,” Knox wrote in a June 24 column. “McKinnon caught 94 regular-season passes over the last three years. Additionally, McKinnon would bring experience in the AFC West and a little insight into the rival Chiefs.

“McKinnon’s Super Bowl experience could also aid Pierce as looks to change the culture in Las Vegas.”

McKinnon has played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers but most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs where he won two Super Bowl rings. He’s mostly been a backup in his career having only started 18 of 116 games. He wouldn’t challenge White as the starter but could threaten the role held by Ameer Abdullah. While McKinnon is a solid veteran his skillset would be a bit redundant for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Weak RB Room: PFF

White could end up being the Raiders’ long-term starter at running back but he’s yet to prove he can be consistent. He has a lot to prove this season. Trevor Sikkema rated the Raiders running back room as the second-worst in the NFL.

“It felt like the Raiders were left high and dry after watching Josh Jacobs sign elsewhere,” Sikkema wrote in a June 19 column. “Their backfield state is now some combination of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube.

“White earned a 70.6 PFF rushing grade last season, while Mattison recorded a 68.4 figure.”

The Raiders have a bunch of running backs who haven’t had sustained success in a lead role. It’s possible that the group could be a strength of the team in 2024 but it’s largely unknown just how good they can be.

Las Vegas Raiders Want to Utilize Multiple RBs

It appears that White will be the Raiders’ No. 1 running back heading into the season but his role will still differ from Jacobs’ the last few seasons. He was very much the bellcow for the team but the Raiders are moving away from that approach. According to head coach Antonio Pierce, the team is planning to cycle through running backs throughout the season.

“Let’s say (White’s) running back A or B,” Pierce said during his June 13 press conference. “(There’s) the physical demand of playing that position for 17 games, right? Let’s say he’s up into 200-300 carries. That’s going to be the most he’s had in a long time. … (But) he’s built right, and he’s a strong powerful man.”

It’s still possible that White plays so well that the Raiders don’t want to take him off the field. That’s what happened with Jacobs in 2022. However, the team is wise not to commit too heavily to him yet considering it’s still largely unknown how he’ll do in a lead role.