Raiders Could Land 4-Time Pro Bowl QB on Massive Discount

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the biggest quarterback needs in the entire NFL and are likely to be aggressive in addressing it in the offseason. Many expect the team to target one early in the draft but they may also want to add a veteran just in case the rookie route doesn’t work.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are two potential options who are on expiring contracts. Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers are two players who could be released and enter free agency. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are among the teams who will be looking at free agent quarterback this offseason.

“Teams expected to be in the quarterback market this offseason include the Steelers, Jets, Giants, Raiders, Saints, Browns and Titans,” Schefter wrote in a Dec. 21 column. “As usual, there aren’t enough quarterbacks for everyone.”

Landing a top rookie quarterback isn’t a guarantee, especially if the Raiders don’t end the season with the No. 1 pick. The veteran route hasn’t been working for Las Vegas the last couple of seasons but they may not have another option. This is considered a weak quarterback class so the Raiders could add a veteran, use their first-round pick on a position of need and try and land a rookie quarterback next year.

It’s not ideal but it might be the only play the team has depending on how the draft order falls.

Kirk Cousins Could Be Very Cheap Option

The Raiders may also be able to land a veteran quarterback on the cheap while also drafting a quarterback early. Cousins was recently benched by the Atlanta Falcons and Schefter reported that they will likely release him in the offseason.

As ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out on X, the Falcons are on the hook for $27.5 of Cousins’ contract if they release him. However, some of that money offsets based on the next contract he gets. That means he’ll likely be open to signing for the minimum.

Cousins at $45 million a year is a massive overpay but Cousins at the minimum is a massive steal. That would have to be something for the Raiders to consider. He’d be a big upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell but he wouldn’t be hard to bench or cut if they draft a rookie who ends up being better.

Aidan O’Connell to Start vs. Jaguars

O’Connell and the Raiders feared his season would be over after he hurt his knee against the Tamba Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. However, it appears he’ll only end up missing one game. He sat out in Week 15 against the Falcons but is “good to go” for the Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to head coach Antonio Pierce.

This is good for the Raiders offense as O’Connell has been the team’s best quarterback this season. On the other hand, it’s bad for the team’s chances of getting the No. 1 pick. If he helps lead Las Vegas to win over the Jaguars, they could fall far down the draft board. That would make an addition of a veteran like Cousins much more likely.