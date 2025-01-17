Maxx Crosby Has Telling Response on Deion Sanders Potentially Being Raiders HC

In recent weeks, the idea of Deion Sanders making the jump from Colorado to the NFL has gained more steam. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders to express interest in their head coaching position.

However, the team hasn’t interviewed him yet and doesn’t appear to have plans to, but things could always change, especially if they miss out on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While it’s unlikely Sanders is a realistic target for the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.

He revealed that he’s known the Sanders family for a long time as his brother used to be roommates with Deion Sanders Jr.

“I remember seeing Shedeur when he was a little kid when I was at their house in Texas,” Crosby said on the Jan. 17 episode of “Good Morning Football.” “People don’t know that. I’ve known them forever. So I’m really close to Shedeur, Deion Jr., his whole family. They’re great people.”

Crosby also said, “How could I be mad?” about Sanders being the head coach of the Raiders. The star defensive end has said he’s going to stay out of giving his opinion on the coaching search but it sounds like he’d support the idea of playing for Sanders.

Raiders Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Deion Sanders

Sanders has done a very good job of turning the Colorado football program. The team hadn’t had a winning season since 2014 until the coach led them to nine wins this season.

College and the NFL are very different but Sanders played in the league for a long time and should understand that. However, the Raiders aren’t going to seriously consider him, according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have ‘zero interest’ in hiring him, according to a league source,” Reed and Tafur wrote. “Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing.”

Based on this, the Raiders won’t really consider Sanders for the head coaching job, but until the vacancy is filled nothing can be ruled out.

Could Raiders Reconsider Sanders?

The two names that are getting the most linked to the Raiders are Johnson and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. However, there’s no guarantee that either would take the job.

If they both go elsewhere or turn the Raiders down, the team might want to reconsider their options. That could lead them to at least interview Sanders. While he doesn’t call plays and has no NFL coaching experience, he could help force his son Shedeur to the Raiders.

The team really needs a quarterback and he’s considered one of the best in the class. If he’s the real deal, it’s easy to see the Sanders duo having a lot of success in Las Vegas. Sanders could also be destined for the Dallas Cowboys where he spent years of his playing career. Regardless, the Raiders would be wise to at least consider all of their options.