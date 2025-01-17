Hi, Subscriber

Maxx Crosby Has Telling Response on Deion Sanders Potentially Being Raiders HC

  • 32 Shares
  • Updated
deion sanders shedeur sanders
Getty
Deion Sanders with Shedeur Sanders.

In recent weeks, the idea of Deion Sanders making the jump from Colorado to the NFL has gained more steam. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders to express interest in their head coaching position.

However, the team hasn’t interviewed him yet and doesn’t appear to have plans to, but things could always change, especially if they miss out on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While it’s unlikely Sanders is a realistic target for the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.

He revealed that he’s known the Sanders family for a long time as his brother used to be roommates with Deion Sanders Jr.

“I remember seeing Shedeur when he was a little kid when I was at their house in Texas,” Crosby said on the Jan. 17 episode of “Good Morning Football.” “People don’t know that. I’ve known them forever. So I’m really close to Shedeur, Deion Jr., his whole family. They’re great people.”

Crosby also said, “How could I be mad?” about Sanders being the head coach of the Raiders. The star defensive end has said he’s going to stay out of giving his opinion on the coaching search but it sounds like he’d support the idea of playing for Sanders.

Raiders Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Deion Sanders

Sanders has done a very good job of turning the Colorado football program. The team hadn’t had a winning season since 2014 until the coach led them to nine wins this season.

College and the NFL are very different but Sanders played in the league for a long time and should understand that. However, the Raiders aren’t going to seriously consider him, according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have ‘zero interest’ in hiring him, according to a league source,” Reed and Tafur wrote. “Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing.”

Based on this, the Raiders won’t really consider Sanders for the head coaching job, but until the vacancy is filled nothing can be ruled out.

Could Raiders Reconsider Sanders?

The two names that are getting the most linked to the Raiders are Johnson and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. However, there’s no guarantee that either would take the job.

If they both go elsewhere or turn the Raiders down, the team might want to reconsider their options. That could lead them to at least interview Sanders. While he doesn’t call plays and has no NFL coaching experience, he could help force his son Shedeur to the Raiders.

The team really needs a quarterback and he’s considered one of the best in the class. If he’s the real deal, it’s easy to see the Sanders duo having a lot of success in Las Vegas. Sanders could also be destined for the Dallas Cowboys where he spent years of his playing career. Regardless, the Raiders would be wise to at least consider all of their options.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Maxx Crosby Has Telling Response on Deion Sanders Potentially Being Raiders HC

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x