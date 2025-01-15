Maxx Crosby Reveals One Player He Wants Raiders To Sign in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have some big needs this offseason, including the three most important positions for any football team, which are quarterback, head coach and general manager. However, the team does have other needs to focus on.

The Raiders had the worst rushing offense in the NFL in 2024 and it wasn’t close. Much of that was due to poor playcalling and offensive line play, but the team also didn’t adequately replace running back Josh Jacobs.

Zamir White played very poorly and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back next season. Plus, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are free agents. The Raiders could look to the draft to address the position but may also want to go after a proven veteran. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby believes that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris would be a perfect fit.

“Why not? He’s from the Bay,” Crosby said of Harris on the Jan. 14 episode of “The Rush.” “Najee’s a baller. … Anybody that could help when it comes to winning and being a culture guy, a leader, that’s the type of guy you want around. You’ve seen Najee; he’s played four years in the league and has had 1,000 yards every single season. That alone is impressive. He’s a tough mf’er, and hard to tackle, too. … I’d love to have a guy like Najee around. Selfishly, he could come to Vegas all day.”

Is Najee Harris the Right Fit for Raiders?

The Steelers may be ready to move on from Harris. The team decided to decline the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option last offseason and the franchise isn’t known to pay running backs top dollar.

While Harris should garner some interest on the free agent market, there’s a reason Pittsburgh may want to move on. Harris has rushed over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons but he also only has a career average of 3.9 yards per carry.

His volume is more of a product of the Steelers having consistent issues in the passing game and having to force the run than it is about Harris being very efficient. That said, Pittsburgh hasn’t had a very good offensive line so perhaps there’s still some untapped potential with the running back.

How Much Will Harris Cost?

Whether or not the Raiders are interested in Harris will be determined by the next head coach and general manager. If the team lands somebody like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Harris could make some sense. The Lions weren’t afraid to invest heavily in running backs while Johnson has been there and it’s paid off in a big way.

However, Harris shouldn’t be looking at a big contract. He might only be able to get something similar to the one-year, $7 million contract Aaron Jones got from the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. Harris might be able to get something closer to two years, $15 million. That’s not a steep price to pay for a productive running back. It also wouldn’t be a very long-term commitment. Crosby has played against Harris four times throughout his career so if he believes the running back is worth signing, that has to count for something.