Michael Thomas Relentlessly Goes off on Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr

The beginning of the season must feel like a lifetime ago for the New Orleans Saints. After two dominant wins to start the year, the team has now lost seven straight.

The latest loss comes at the hand of the Carolina Panthers, which many believe is the worst team in the NFL and the Saints blew them out in Week 1. Derek Carr had missed three straight games due to injury and finally made his return this week against the Panthers.

He could only muster one touchdown pass against a team that he threw three on in Week 1. It wasn’t enough for the Saints as they lost 23-22. Wide receiver Michael Thomas may no longer be on the team but he spent eight years with the franchise, including a year catching passes from Carr.

It’s safe to say that he’s not a fan of the quarterback. During the loss to the Panthers, Thomas went on a tirade online against Carr.

“Derek Carr for you I been told yall [expletive] sad,” Thomas wrote on X.

It didn’t stop there for Thomas.

“Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so [expletive],” Thomas wrote of Carr.

He even blamed Carr for the Saints overhauling the offensive coaching staff.

“They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same [expletive], Thomas wrote.”

Michael Thomas Even Gets Fans Involved

Thomas clearly has some animosity with Carr for how last season went. He even accused Carr of lying in the past.

“Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris [Olave] WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his [expletive] whooped,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas was so pressed about Carr that he elicited the opinion of a fan on the streets who was critical of the quarterback and posted the video online. It’s clear that the former star wide receiver won’t be getting a call to come for the Saints this season but things are looking rough for New Orleans.

Carr has only been there for a bit over a year and he might not last much longer.

Raiders Also Have QB Issues

Carr spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders and the two sides may have been meant for each other. The Raiders might have the worst quarterback room in the NFL right now and Carr just hasn’t been able to make things work in New Orleans.

It’s hard not to wonder how things would be for both sides right now had they not divorced. Regardless, it’s clear that Carr is a very limited quarterback who doesn’t play winning football. He can occasionally show flashes of brilliance but it’s not consistent.

The Raiders may take those few flashes right now because they aren’t getting anything from Gardner Minshew. It’s looking like the Saints may not have the desire to keep Carr around for long, which means they could be one of the teams the Raiders have to watch out for as they look for their future franchise quarterback in the draft.