Raiders Cut Ties With QB Among Several Other Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders have to cut down the roster to 53 players and one of the early players who has been let is quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to an August 27 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Peterman was just recently signed after being released by the New Orleans Saints and started the Raiders’ third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears where he was coached by current Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

His familiarity with the offense makes him a prime candidate to be added back to the practice squad. However, NFL teams were just informed that the Emergency 3rd Quarterback rule doesn’t work when elevating practice squad quarterbacks so the value of a veteran quarterback on the practice squad is low, per Pelissero.

The Raiders could look to bring in a different quarterback on the active roster or they could just stick with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew for the time being. Rookie Carter Bradley would make more sense as a player to stash on the practice squad but Peterman’s familiarity with Getsy’s system could give him the edge. Though he was cut, Peterman is still a name to watch for the Raiders.

Other Notable Las Vegas Raiders Roster Cuts

Undrafted rookie cornerback Woo Governor had an impressive training camp but didn’t do enough to make the active roster. He was waived on August 26, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Bonsignore noted that the Raiders will likely try to bring Governor back on the practice squad.

The team has also moved on from a trio of defensive linemen. Defensive end Ron Stone Jr. and defensive tackles Noah Shannon and Marquan McCall were all released, per USA Today’s Levi Damien. Stone and Shannon are both rookies who should have a chance to make the practice squad. McCall has been in the NFL for a couple of seasons so the Raiders may not be as keen to bring him back.

There are still many moves for Las Vegas to make and there are bound to be some more surprises.

Amari Gainer Hints at Making Roster

One of the biggest risers for the Raiders this offseason was undrafted free agent linebacker Amari Gainer. The former North Carolina standout didn’t have much hype heading into training camp but he quickly impressed the Raiders and was given more responsibility.

Following the preseason game against the 49ers, head coach Antonio Pierce had some high praise for the rookie.

“I thought Amari did a really good job, listened, got the opportunity and made the most of it,” Pierce said during an August 23 press conference. “I wouldn’t want to get pulled right now when cuts coming up stuck in there until the very end. He called the defense tonight, first time he has done that.”

It appears that Gainer did enough to make the active roster as he posted on X on August 26 a picture of him at Allegiant Stadium with the caption “Blessed.”

It’s always difficult for undrafted free agents to make the active roster as rookies so the Raiders must really like Gainer’s potential.