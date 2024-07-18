Raiders Could Trade 5th-Round Pick for QB Who Has Ties to Assistant Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t able to land a star quarterback or a quarterback with star potential this offseason. They decided to sign career backup Gardner Minshew and he’ll compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell.

However, some believe that those two still might not be enough for the Raiders to compete in 2024. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the team should consider a trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

“The Las Vegas Raiders could have interest in Heinicke if they aren’t thrilled with how the competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew is unfolding,” Knox wrote in a July 18 column.

“Raiders passing game coordinator Scott Turner was the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022, when Heinicke made 24 starts for the franchise.”

With the offseason additions of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons don’t have a need for another capable backup quarterback. Knox wrote that Heinicke’s value is a fifth-round pick and that would be good value for Atlanta to get considering he will almost certainly not see the field much in 2024.

There’s even a chance that Heinicke won’t make the active roster as many teams only hold two quarterbacks heading into the regular season. Landing a fifth-round pick is better than cutting him for nothing.

Adding Taylor Heinicke Doesn’t Make Sense for Las Vegas Raiders

While it would make sense for the Falcons to trade Heinicke, it wouldn’t make sense for the Raiders to trade for him. The team already has two backup-level quarterbacks in Minshew and O’Connell.

Heinicke isn’t an upgrade over either. He went 1-3 in four starts last season while throwing five touchdowns to four interceptions. That’s not better than what the Raiders have in Minshew and O’Connell. The former was 7-6 as a starter last season while the latter was 5-5. All three of them are average quarterbacks but there’s no sense in having three.

Perhaps if Heinicke was a free agent he could make some sense for Las Vegas. However, the Raiders are already set to have a solid backup regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job. The team wouldn’t give up a fifth-round pick for a quarterback who would likely be third on the depth chart.

Davante Adams Praises Aidan O’Connell

Early signs are pointing toward O’Connell having the edge in the quarterback race. Despite being thrust into the starting role in the middle of last season, O’Connell showed some strong flashes. He went 3-1 in his final four starts while throwing eight touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams thinks very highly of O’Connell, which will only help his chances of being named the starter.

“I do believe in Aidan and I think he’s going to be able to feel a lot more comfortable,” Adams said on the July 17 episode of “Club Shay Shay.”. “He looked pretty good in OTAs and we’re just going to continue to grow and learn from each other. I’ve always been a big advocate for him because when he first came in, he came in real confident, ballin’ in the OTA period and in preseason and showed everybody what he has the potential to do. So, we just have to keep working, just like me and Aaron (Rodgers).”