Raiders Urged to Trade Former 1st-Round Pick Before He Loses All Value

When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it was expected he’d have a slow start to his career due to a foot injury he suffered his junior year at Texas Tech. He missed much of training camp due to the injury but was still able to play in all 17 games.

However, he showed little improvement throughout his rookie season and only finished with 3.5 sacks. So far, signs haven’t suggested a big leap in Year 2, and the emergence of defensive end Malcolm Koonce will limit how many snaps Wilson gets. Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report suggested that the Raiders should trade the former first-round pick while he still has some value.

“Despite his struggles and current spot on the depth chart, teams may still see Wilson as a raw but promising edge-rusher with upside worth taking a chance on,” Fowler wrote in an August 14 column. “Trading him now could allow the Raiders to acquire proven talent or additional draft capital, which could be used to address other pressing needs, such as offensive line depth or secondary help.

“Given the competitive nature of the AFC West, the Raiders could benefit more from immediate-impact players rather than waiting on Wilson’s unpredictable developmental arc.”

Wilson only has one season under his belt so there should be a team out there that would be interested in his potential. If he has another underwhelming season, his value will only go down.

What Could Las Vegas Raiders Get for Tyree Wilson?

The issue with possibly trading Wilson is that the Raiders likely won’t get close to the value that they gave up to get him. The most recent example of a first-round pick getting traded after just one season was former Tennesee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. He was traded in 2021 to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick.

Wilson dealt with off-the-field issues while Tyree Wilson hasn’t so it’s not a perfect comparison. The defensive end is far more valuable to the Raiders than a seventh-round pick. The only way the team should consider trading Wilson is if they can get a second-round pick back in return. Anything less would cause the team to lose too much value considering they used a top-10 pick to get him.

What to Expect From Tyree Wilson in 2024?

Wilson is far too talented for the Raiders to give up on. He’s 6-foot-6, has nearly 36-inch arms and is incredibly strong. He’s struggled with technique and speed getting off the ball. Those are things that should improve as he plays more.

Luckily, Las Vegas doesn’t need him to be an All-Pro this year. Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Koone combined for 22.5 sacks and should form a formidable duo. The Raiders simply need Wilson to provide some pass-rushing depth off the bench and will likely move inside to play defensive tackle. If he can improve upon his 3.5 sacks from 2023, the Raiders should be happy with his progress.

Whether or not Wilson does take a leap could play a big role in whether or not the Raiders decide to give Koonce another contract after the season.