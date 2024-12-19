Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Declines Comment on Tyreek Hill’s Latest Cryptic Tweet

Fans and pundits alike are trying to figure out what Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill meant by his latest tweet. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is trying to decipher the tweet too.

When asked by a reporter on December 18 what Hill was trying to say on social media, Tagovailoa said he didn’t know and declined to speculate.

“I have no idea. Don’t want to speculate on wha Tyreek tweets or what he does,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I mean, you guys should probably know better than me, Tyreek embraces all of that. He loves that.

“If you give him a foot, he’s going to take 10 feet.”

Earlier on December 18, Hill sent Dolphins reporters into a bit of a frenzy with the tweet, “It’s time for me to go coach.”

Tyreek Hill Posts Cryptic Tweet

After Hill’s tweet, a discussion about punctuation began between Dolphins fans and pundits. If Hill meant to say in his tweet that he is ready to move on to a new team, then Hill needed to include a comma after the word “go” in his sentence.

But that might not be what Hill was trying to say. The 5-time All-Pro receiver may have been simply responding in a joking way about former NFL quarterback Michael Vick landing a college head coaching gig.

Vick accepted the head coaching role at Norfolk State.

Hill’s tweet wasn’t clear. That was done on purpose. The receiver wrote his tweet in a way that could be interpreted in multiple ways so he would garner more attention with the post.

If Hill did tweet that he was ready to move on from the Dolphins, that would be a big story. That’s why reporters were wondering if that’s what he meant.

But often times, we take a player’s social media a little too seriously.

Hill posted another cryptic tweet on December 18 that may or may not have been in reaction to the response his “It’s time for me to go coach” post received.

“Got yall exactly how I want,” wrote Hill.

https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1869483397405639128

Hill also provided his followers an update on the color of his hair.

https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1869409724250366405

Hill, Tua Tagovailoa Aiming to Get Back on Same Page

Assuming Hill does want to stay in Miami, it may be a good thing he’s keeping things loose for the Dolphins. But his and the team’s Week 15 performance was no laughing matter.

Tagovailoa and Hill failed to get their connection going against the Houston Texans. That’s always a problem, but it was particularly an issue in Week 15 with fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle departing the game with an injury.

Hill caught only 2 of his 7 targets for 36 yards. On 3 of those targets, Tagovailoa threw interceptions.

In 14 games, Hill has surpassed the 100-yard mark just twice this season. Hill eclipsed the 100-yard mark eight times on his way to leading the NFL in receiving yards during 2023.

The Dolphins need Hill producing at a high level the final three weeks of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.