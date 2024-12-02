Vikings RB Aaron Jones Has 4-Word Reaction to Being Benched

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was benched for a full quarter after fumbling the ball twice in the team’s nailbiting 23-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.

Jones’ two fumbles on his first four touches of the game make five fumbles in 12 games for the Pro Bowl running back who previously didn’t have issues with ball security. He had 17 fumbles in 104 career games with the Green Bay Packers, roughly one for every six games played.

But in the past three weeks, Jones has fumbled four times — an issue that he promised he would address with just four words.

“I can’t make any excuses,” Jones said after the game. “That’s not me. I gotta be better. I talked with (running back coach Curtis Modkins), he said, ‘We’ll figure out what’s going on, we’ll correct it.’ It’s even more frustrating because it’s not me and it’s happened more than I like recently. But I’ll get that fixed.”

It was a tough day for Jones who fumbled twice in the first quarter and then dropped a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Jones had a touchdown, but he dropped it… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PzcZ0q2Mzn — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 1, 2024

Head coach Kevin O’Connell did not flinch despite Jones’ struggles, going back to him for the game-winning touchdown with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Even when I ran off then, KO’s like ‘Hey, I’m coming right back to you,’ ” Jones said. “That just means a lot. When things aren’t going your way — this wasn’t my best day — but when you’ve got a group of guys around you who believe in you, they’re gonna stick with you.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Doubles Down on Trust in Jones

After the game, O’Connell spoke out on his faith in Jones to make a play when it mattered most on the team’s final drive.

“You guys can see it all over his face the disappointment he has,” O’Connell said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune. “There’s a reason why I called the play I did in the end. He’s one of our best players and is going to continue to be one of our best players. There’s not a guy in that locker room that doesn’t absolutely love playing with Aaron Jones, and we’ve got his back without any hesitation.”

Jones was visibly frustrated throughout the game. O’Connell’s faith in the running back proved to be the difference-maker and allowed Jones to enter a redemptive arch for the following week.

“For me, it was a roller coaster,” Jones said. “But I’m thankful for the guys in this locker room that keep my head up, keep me up. Coach [O’Connell] as well, he’s like, ‘We’re going to come back to you. Keep your head up.’ And it ended up happening at the end at the most important time.”

Jones finished the game with five carries for 22 yards and three receptions for six yards receiving.

Vikings Open as Favorites Over Falcons, Kirk Cousins

The stakes approaching the Vikings’ Week 14 reunion with Kirk Cousins couldn’t be higher.

At 10-2, Minnesota could clinch a playoff berth behind Darnold with a win over the Falcons; validation for the Vikings’ decision to move on from Cousins.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are flapping at 6-6 following a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cousins threw four interceptions that game and rumblings are growing that the team could bench Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. if they cannot turn their season around.

Another Atlanta loss could cost the Falcons first place in the NFC South as a playoff appearance has slipped away through a three-game losing skid.