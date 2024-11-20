Vikings, Aaron Rodgers Fan Theory is Gaining Ground

Whether he or Minnesota Vikings fans like it or not, Aaron Rodgers‘ career trajectory has followed his predecessor Brett Favre.

The final chapter to be fulfilled? Rodgers landing in Minnesota.

It’s a fan theory that has lingered for years. But with the New York Jets in disarray, firing head coach Robert Saleh five weeks into the season and general manager Joe Douglas in Week 12, Rodgers is bound to be ousted from New York next year.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz appraised Rodgers’ situation and entertained the potential for Rodgers to land with the Vikings for the 2025 season given the fallout in New York.

While some Vikings fans grimace at the thought of Rodgers wearing purple and gold after tormenting them for years with the Green Bay Packers, the same went for Favre before he led the Vikings to an NFC Championship.

Rodgers is one of the most cerebral quarterbacks ever to play and would thrive operating Kevin O’Connell‘s offense, which has averaged 341 yards of total offense in its last 19 games with Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall and Sam Darnold at quarterback.

“Imagine Rodgers, for one last ride, operating O’Connell’s offense and throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson behind an offensive line that will get Christian Darrisaw back from injury,” Ragatz added. “The Vikings could bring back his buddy Aaron Jones on another one-year deal to play running back. Maybe they even find a way to get Davante Adams. Paired with Brian Flores’ dominant defense, that team would be awfully hard to beat, as long as Rodgers can still play.”

While it may be unpleasant to think of it, a Super Bowl would be the ultimate revenge for Rodgers and the Vikings against their border rivals.

Vikings, Packers Beat Reporters Validate Aaron Rodgers to Minnesota Rumors

In light of the Jets firing Douglas, several reporters on both sides of the Minnesota-Wisconsin border validated that the possibility of Rodgers joining the Vikings is becoming a possibility.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert teased the topic, noting that the Vikings only have McCarthy under contract for the 2025 season and will be in the market for help in the quarterback room.

👀 Vikings have one QB under contract for 2025 and he has never played a down of regular-season NFL football. It's happening. 😏 https://t.co/9lydsz02Vr — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 19, 2024

Packers radio host Andy Herman grounded the possibility in facts, calling it “actually crazy possible.”