Adam Thielen Has 4 Words on Randy Moss After Honoring Vikings Legend

Adam Thielen revealed his representatives are in contract talks with the Vikings.

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen paid homage to Randy Moss, wearing a throwback Vikings jersey in honor of the franchise’s biggest star following Moss’ cancer diagnosis he revealed this week.

Adam Thielen repping Randy Moss today ❤️ (via @Panthers)pic.twitter.com/CotymUUr3C — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 15, 2024

Thielen’s gesture before his Carolina Panthers played the Dallas Cowboys came just two days after Moss announced on Instagram that he’s recovering from bile duct cancer on Friday, December 13.

A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota native, Thielen grew up idolizing Moss. A photo of Thielen wearing a No. 84 jersey has resurfaced on social media after his pregame fit went viral.

He made a statement after the game.

“Prayers up for him,” Thielen said. “He’s the reason I wanted to play receiver and wanted to play football, him and Cris Carter. So much respect for him and just what he’s done for me in my journey.”

Adam Thielen wore a Randy Moss jersey into the stadium today. Said Moss is the reason he wanted to play football. pic.twitter.com/zoBpU52HGc — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 15, 2024

Following in Moss’ footsteps, Thielen became one of the greatest undrafted NFL wide receivers of all time while wearing purple and gold. In 2018, he tied Calvin Johnson with eight consecutive 100-yard plus receiving games and has earned two Pro Bowl nods in his career — all stemming from his rookie minicamp tryout in 2013.

‘I Have a Ton of Memories of Him:’ Adam Thielen Sounds off on Moss’ Legacy With Vikings

This isn’t the first time Thielen has paid homage to Moss.

In 2017, Thielen and Stefon Diggs wore Moss cleats to honor the legendary Vikings receiver.

“Growing up, watching him, he was an idol of mine, somebody I looked up to,’’ Thielen, who was 8 years old for Moss’ debut in 1998, said, per the Pioneer Press.

“I have a ton of memories of him,’’ Thielen added. “(I admired) just the way he was able to play the game, the way he was able to make that offense so much better. … It will be fun to see him, and I’m glad that he’s getting honored.’’

Randy Moss Reveals Details Behind Battle With Cancer

After announcing that he would step away from his ESPN broadcasting duties last week, Moss announced his cancer battle on Instagram on December 13.

Fans had noted Moss’ eyes looked yellow during past broadcasts. He appeared the following week wearing sunglasses and announced that he was “battling something internally.”

He went on Instagram to update fans that he is recovering well after days of treatment on the cancer that had formed in the bile duct area between his pancreas and liver.

“I just wanted y’all to see that I did bounce back, but there’s a lot of people out there that is either battling cancer or has had cancer in their family that people are fighting,” he said. “Things took the turn for the worst … y’all best believe your boy came through.

Moss was wearing a hoodie and beanie that had “Team Moss” and “Let’s Moss Cancer” messaging, which he announced are available .