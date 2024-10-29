Vikings’ Jordan Addison Breaks Silence After Sparking Trade Rumors

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison raised eyebrows. His cryptic post on Instagram led some to believe the second-year pro could be eyeing a trade. The deadline is just over one week away and Addison would surely garner attention.

However, the No. 23 overall pick of the 2023 draft insists that the uproar over his post – which read “Free 3,” which is Addison’s jersey number – was much ado about nothing.

Addison says some are just trying to “make something out of anything.

[That’s a] saying I be saying and s***,” Addison told reporters on October 28. “I came up with that – I think it was 2024 camp when I was at Pittsburgh. So that’s where I started at, and I just been saying that.

“If y’all go back down my IG, y’all will see it. I say it in all my captions, so. People just try to make something out of anything.”

Addison even shared one of his old posts to a new story to cement his point.

Teammate Mekhi Blackmon – who was also Addison’s teammate in college at USC – tried to shut the rumor down before it began in earnest. Blackmon posted in reaction to one post on social media suggesting Addison was pushing for a trade with his “Free 3” post.

Jordan Addison Excited About T.J. Hockenson’s Return

Addison, 22, has 14 receptions for 231 yards and 1 touchdown in five games this season. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 with an ankle injury.

But Addison’s per-game numbers are also down compared to his rookie year.

Addison and the Vikings notably went from four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins to former No. 3 overall pick-turned-journeyman Sam Darnold. Darnold began the season hot but has struggled with sacks and other negative plays.

Despite that – which invariably affects Addison – the former Trojan says that he is “straight” with how he has been used this season.

He is even looking forward to tight end T.J. Hockenson’s return.

“No doubt,” Addison said. “He’s also a key player that we’ve been missing in this offense. So just having him back going to make it a lot easier for everybody.

[My season is going] all right. Obviously, I wish I could be doing a little bit better. But I’m doing everything that I can. I’m learning every week, watching a film, and just trying to get better every day, so. I’m just looking forward to having a good game this week. “

The Vikings visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Hockenson’s return figures to draw targets away from Addison, though the latter could see easier looks from opposing defenses and could garner higher-value targets.

The Vikings opened Hockenson’s practice window on October 2 as he works his way back from multiple torn knee ligaments. He was not activated in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 but was on October 25 in time for a return in Week 9.

Jordan Addison Believes Vikings Beat Themselves on 2-Game Skid

The Vikings were 5-0 and one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season before hitting a rough patch in their last two games.

Addison believes they are more at fault than anything.

“We just gotta do a little bit better on offense, stay consistent, we’ve been having a lot of self-inflicted penalties that’s been setting us back. But I feel like other than that, when we just don’t have no penalties, we hard to stop,” Addison said. “I feel like we played a lot of part in ourselves losing that game. We played two great teams, though. But I feel like they didn’t really do much to win that game. I feel like we lost the game on our own.

Addison says he will just look to “keep getting open,” as is his “job” as a wide receiver. A big game would go a long way toward silencing the noise.