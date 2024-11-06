Vikings Have “Frustration” With $22 Million Star, Insider Says

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman‘s three-game absence with a turf toe injury has led to “frustration” within the organization, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Appearing on SKOR North on November 5, Wolfson revealed that Cashman, who signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal, continues to be “week-to-week” with a turf toe injury he sustained in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

“It has gone on longer than anyone anticipated. There is frustration, there’s no doubt about that. I’m told ‘week-to-week,’ ” Wolfson said. “It’s possible he’s back this week, but going back to October 7, if I told the Vikings, ‘Blake is not going to be back [by Week 9],’ they would have said ‘You are nuts.’ ”

Cashman’s extended absence was evident in the Vikings’ back-to-back losses coming out of the Week 6 bye. He was the Vikings’ leading tackler and the 15th highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (PFF) through the first five weeks of the season. He is also the preferred signal caller, relaying Brian Flores’ play calls to the rest of the defense.

While there is frustration within the Vikings organization, Wolfson cleared the air that it’s about the fickleness of the turf toe injury and not a question of Cashman’s mettle.

“There’s toughness there that has carried Blake this far,” Wolfson added. “Trust me, if Blake could be out there, he would be out there.”

Blake Cashman’s Contract Signaled Injury Concerns

A native of Eden Prairie and University of Minnesota alumnus, Cashman’s return to the state was welcomed, especially given his impressive performance before the bye week.

However, the Vikings’ decision to sign him came with some precaution: a potential out by next offseason.

The reason for a potential out was likely due to Cashman’s injury history. He tore his labrum his rookie year and had landed on injured reserve five times in his first three seasons with the Jets.

Cashman remained healthy the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, but the injury history called into some questions of his durability.

Over The Cap appraised Cashman’s performance through the first five weeks worth a $14 million-a-year contract as it seems the Vikings got a steal in the Minnesota native.

But they’re now dealing with the concerns they had when first signing him.

Vikings Rookie Dallas Turner Surfaces After Andrew Van Ginkel Injury

Dallas Turner‘s rookie year has been underwhelming. The first-round pick is buried beneath a stable of veteran pass rushers.

He got his chance in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts after starter Andrew Van Ginkel was hampered by an injury, coordinator Brian Flores said.

Turner saw the most snaps since Week 1 and tallied four pressures and a quarterback hit on 11 pass-rush snaps, per PFF.

The Vikings’ injury report on November 6 should shed light on Van Ginkel’s status in Week 10.