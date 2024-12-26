Former Vikings QB Signs New Contract With Super Bowl Contender

The Minnesota Vikings have two games to wrestle the No. 1 seed in the NFC from the Detroit Lions, including a head-to-head tilt featuring a familiar face in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

A first-round pick by the Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has spent time with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. He also preceded Vikings QB Sam Darnold with the Carolina Panthers.

However, after leading his high school alma mater to a state championship, Bridgewater is back.

“Comeback: High school state championship-winning coach and NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the #Lions, sources tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on December 26.

Bridgewater teased a return before winning the title. And he made his plans clear during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast with former NFL star Ryan Clark.

Play

“That’s the plan, man. My team knows that’s the plan,” Bridgewater told “The Insiders” panel on December 17. “We wanted to win the state championship and then go back to the league. See what happens and then come back February in the offseason. Continue to coach high school football. So we’ll see how it plays out.”

Teddy Bridgewater Could Face Vikings in Week 17

Bridgewater, 32, spent the 2023 season with the Lions. He logged three snaps all season, coming in Week 5 against the Panthers. Two of those snaps were kneel-downs. His last start was against the New England Patriots in Week 16 of the 2022 season with the Dolphins.

He will slot into the QB2 role for the Lions, which could put him in position to at least see mop-up duty against his former team, the Vikings.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he had been in contact with Bridgewater for “a while.”

“It was something that was always potentially a possibility,” Campbell told reporters on December 26. “Just to be able to add somebody back here, that’s got experience – He’s staying in shape, he’s been throwing. Just getting him worked back in here a little bit – It just brings a level of professionalism. Veteran presence. Somebody that’s great for our team, he’s great for the position.

“Doesn’t be more disappointed in Hooker. That’s not what this means. It just means this gives us… somebody that’s played a lot of the NFL, and we’re getting ready for the playoffs. And so it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

The Vikings and Lions could be playing for the NFC North in Week 17, so starter Jared Goff will likely be under center.

But Bridgewater could step in if the game gets out of hand.

Vikings QB Room Will Continue to Make Headlines

Bridgewater said that he plans to return to coaching during the NFL offseason and could repeat this process again next season. His journey may or may not lead him back to Minnesota, but the Vikings will have questions to answer at QB.

Darnold’s play has earned him a new lucrative contract, the value of which the Vikings could balk at paying.

They have rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in the fold.

However, he has missed the entire regular season and most of the preseason with a torn meniscus that required two procedures. McCarthy is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp next season.

But that is far from guaranteed as is his ability to keep the Vikings performing at or near the level Darnold has this season.

Daniel Jones is also a key factor.

The Vikings signed him to the practice squad in free agency after the New York Giants released him. It is unclear how much Jones will want to return to the Vikings if McCarthy is the clear front-runner or if a better offer will emerge.