Vikings on the Verge of Signing Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of re-signing Cam Akers pending he passes a team physical, according to a July 2 post on ESPN’s league transaction wire.

A 2020 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Akers was traded two weeks into the 2023 season as the Vikings sought reinforcements in the running game.

Familiar with coach Kevin O’Connell from their time in Los Angeles, Akers carved out a role quickly. He played the most snaps (111) behind starter Alexander Mattison from Week 3 to Week 9 before he ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Akers tore his right Achilles in 2021 but returned in time to help the Rams during their Super Bowl run.

He didn’t have the same explosiveness during the playoffs, but he handled leadback duties, carrying the ball 57 times for 172 yards rushing in their four postseason games that season.

The 25-year-old proved to be a capable runner, receiver and blocker for the Vikings last season, however, there is more competition for a spot in the running back room in 2024.

Vikings May Not Have Room for Cam Akers on 53-Man Roster

After ranking 29th in rushing yards last season, the Vikings parted ways with Mattison and signed Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Aaron Jones in March.

Akers was the No. 2 back when healthy last season, but the emergence of Ty Chandler late last season along with other needs in the running back room suggests Akers’ role could be in limbo.

The Vikings must keep Kene Nwangwu as their kick returner and fullback C.J. Ham, who has proven to be a valuable lynchpin in the Vikings offense.

Many roster predictions have the Vikings keeping four backs (Jones, Chandler, Ham and Nwangwu) on the 53-man roster.

Roster spots are a premium this summer, which could make keeping five running backs difficult.

The Vikings will have to devote an extra spot to compensate for T.J. Hockenson, who is expected to miss significant time to begin the season.

Other valuable positions where there is not a clear starting core like cornerback or defensive line may need more numbers to begin the season if a winner of those camp battles does not emerge in August.

Akers did not garner much free-agency buzz coming off a second Achilles tear and could be a practice-squad candidate if the Vikings cannot support five running backs on the initial 53-man roster.

Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones Ranked Outside Top-10 RBs Ahead of Fresh Start With Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler compiled his annual position rankings and found Jones outside the top-10 running backs to begin this season.

Polling NFL executives, coaches and scouts, Fowler named Jones an honorable mention. Each voter gave their 10 best running backs and the results are calculated based on which players received the most votes — meaning Jones did land in some voters’ top 10.

From Fowler: