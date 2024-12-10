NFC Rival Eyeing Vikings’ Brian Flores as Next Head Coach, Insider Says

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is garnering buzz as a candidate for the Chicago Bears head coach position, according to Bears insider Dan McNeil.

A longtime Chicago radio personality, McNeil reported that the Bears have four early targets for their head coach position: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former defensive-minded Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Flores.

“Sources confirm these FOUR coaches are on the Bears’ list for HC,” McNeil reported on December 10. “They may want to talk to more candidates, but they’re targeting these four.”

Brian Flores Feels Like a Longshot to Leave Vikings for Bears

Flores headlines as the top defensive head coach candidate. Flores has transformed Minnesota’s defense into one of the league’s top units, ranking sixth in points allowed (18.5 points per game), fourth in sacks (40), second in pressures (145) and first in interceptions (20).

Vrabel’s resume as a head coach could trump all other candidates. He has a 54-45 all-time record as head coach and took the Titans to three straight playoff appearances and an AFC title game.

However, NFL teams have a tendency to seek out a coach geared toward the opposite side of the ball as their former head coach. Johnson and Brady make sense as Chicago needs a coach to develop Caleb Williams through his early years.

Meanwhile, Flores feels more like a retread of Matt Eberflus’ style. He’s also admitted that he’s not eager to jump at any vacancy, but the right one could convince him to move on.

“It would have to be the right opportunity, but, yes, I would love to be a head coach again,” Flores told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on November 12, adding that his family loves Minnesota and there might be some “resistance” to make another move.

Considering the Vikings are likely to be playing in the postseason, the Bears likely won’t have a chance to interview Flores until after Minnesota’s season is over.

Hopefully, that’s February — better yet, never, for the Vikings’ sake.

Brian Flores Shares Insight Into Rookie Dallas Turner’s Development

A quiet controversy throughout the Vikings’ season has been Dallas Turner’s lack of impact his rookie year.

Selected 17th overall, the hope was that Turner would be an impact starter on Day 1. However, Flores has Turner on a development plan, given that the veteran talent ahead of him — Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard — is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

However, Turner has seen the field recently with had one-on-ones with Flores at a time when many rookies hit a mental wall due to the grind of the NFL season.

“He and I had some one-on-ones saying, ‘Hey, what are we doing on this day?” … Which I think was good so we were a little bit more on the same page as far as expectations, as far as the work week and things of that nature. Not saying that he wasn’t working, he’s always working. He’s a hard-working kid but just exactly what are we looking at on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Flores said on December 10.

Flores has kept Turner in the fold as depth will be tested entering the final stretch of the season.