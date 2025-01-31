Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Get Bad News on $104 Million Star Ahead of Free Agency

Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings appear set at left tackle with franchise star Christian Darrisaw, however, his outlook for the 2025 season could be unclear after a recent ESPN report.

After Darrisaw suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear in Week 8, the Vikings moved quickly to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson to replace him. The move saved the Vikings’ season after a two-game tailspin that included losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams coming out of the Week 6 bye.

Linked to teams that need a left tackle like the Kansas City Chiefs and Rams, Robinson is expected to land a lucrative contract in free agency for his performance in relief of Darrisaw.

However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Robinson returning to Minnesota isn’t “off the table.”

“Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold,” Fowler wrote. “The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help. And a return to Minnesota isn’t totally off the table, after the Vikings traded for Robinson at midseason.”

If Fowler’s report that Robinson remains an option in Minnesota is true, then there will likely be questions surrounding Darrisaw’s outlook for the 2025 season.

Vikings Facing Questions on Christian Darrisaw’s Health

Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

GettyChristian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings is helped off the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson’s return to Minnesota would be difficult to justify financially considering the Vikings just signed Darrisaw to a four-year, $104 million deal worth $26 million a year in July.

However, given the organization’s precedent in treating its stars’ injuries, Darrisaw could be in for a lengthy recovery.

After tearing his ACL and MCL in late December 2023, T.J. Hockenson did not return until Week 8. Darrisaw underwent surgery on November 4, and while that is roughly two more months of recovery time before the start of the 2025 season, the recovery timeline for an ACL and MCL tear is between nine to 12 months.

Robinson is a Pricy Option to Relieve Darrisaw in 2025

Cowboys potential target Cam Robinson

GettyCowboys potential target Cam Robinson

If Darrisaw isn’t ready to start Week 1, the Vikings must explore other options on the offensive front.

Robinson would be the most expensive.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) projected Robinson to garner a three-year, $56 million contract as the No. 2 tackle and 17th-ranked free agent overall.

Minnesota would likely only be looking to sign Robinson to a one-year deal. Given his expected market, the Vikings will have a hard time convincing him to come back on a short-term deal.

Another option would be moving guard Blake Brandel back to tackle after he started this season at left guard. Brandel has played well in place of Darrisaw several times throughout his tenure in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Vikings could rehaul the offensive interior and sign several guards and a new center, relegating Brandel to backup for the final two years of his contract.

He signed a three-year, $9.5 million extension last offseason with the prospect of being a starting guard.

However, that type of contract to a backup tackle is a worthy deal.

A 2024 sixth-round pick, tackle Walter Rouse has shown promise but could be another experiment to move to the offensive interior.

