Vikings Share Troubling Injury Update on LT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw hit the deck with a knee injury late in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Darrisaw was absent from the sideline at the beginning of the second half. Shortly after, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Minnesota’s best, and most important, offensive lineman would not return to the contest.

“#Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) was ruled out of tonight’s game,” Rapoport wrote.

Minnesota chose to run the ball late in the second half rather than taking a knee.

“Hate seeing Darrisaw injured on such an unnecessary play,” Bill Barnwell of ESPN posted to X. “Just kneel if you’re going to run the ball from the two yard line with 30 seconds left.”

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus ranks Darrisaw as the 13th-best offensive tackle in the NFL out of 76 players at the position who have seen enough snaps to qualify.

The 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft, Darrisaw inked a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Vikings in July that will keep him with the team through the 2029 season.

