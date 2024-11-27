Vikings Veteran QB Gets Bad News After Daniel Jones Signing

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens‘ role as backup behind Sam Darnold is under siege with the arrival of former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that Jones would join the team ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

While Jones will start on the practice squad, his physical talent as the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 makes him an ideal QB2 behind Darnold if he proves to be a quick study of the playbook.

Mullens has come through with a pair of clutch throws this season when Darnold exited the game, however, his full body of work in Minnesota is concerning.

As the Vikings’ best option to replace Kirk Cousins, Mullens went 0-3 as a starter in 2023. He operated the offense effectively, averaging 370 passing yards per game.

However, he also threw eight interceptions to seven touchdowns in those three starts.

Approaching the final stretch of the season, the Vikings need a better-suited backup if Darnold were to miss a full game.

O’Connell has seen what he has in Mullens and may opt to fast-track Jones to backup duties by the postseason.

Play

Kevin O’Connell Addresses Vikings’ Future QB Room After Daniel Jones Signing

Hours after news broke of the Vikings’ signing of Jones, O’Connell said that he spoke with every quarterback in the building.

While he did not get into what Jones’ role may be down the line, he said that the former Giants quarterback’s arrival only adds to his confidence in the quarterback room.

“My confidence level in our current quarterback room [is high] and I only think we’re adding to it when Daniel arrives on Friday,” O’Connell said in a November 27 news conference, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

O’Connell publicly praised every Vikings quarterback for their work so far this season, which he hoped was evidence that adding Jones was not to slight any particular player.

“I think that’s important. I wouldn’t be who I claim to be and be authentically me if I didn’t have a clear, open and honest communication with those guys… which in a lot of ways I hope they weren’t surprised to hear my confidence level in them,” O’Connell added.

Nick Mullens’ 3rd-Down Heroics Not Lost on O’Connell

Twice this season, Mullens has gone in cold on third down to replace Darnold.

And twice, he’s converted for a first down on spectacular throws to running back Aaron Jones. In Week 5, Mullens found Jones down the sidelines for a third-down conversion.

His second throw of the season came facing third-and-13 in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Mullens connected with Jones for a 14-yard conversion that extended the drive toward an eventual 30-27 overtime win.

Most coaches would shudder once their backup goes in and opt for a quick screen or run play.

However, O’Connell has shown his trust in Mullens whenever he has been called upon.

“Big, big fan of Nick and I think that’s on display when I call some of those plays,” O’Connell said. “He’s a true pro. What he’s been able to do, even last year, moving our football team, and really showing a true professionalism of a guy being constantly ready to roll.”