Vikings Cut Former Draft Pick for ‘Surprise’ QB Signing From Division Rival

The Minnesota Vikings are not done refining their roster ahead of the 2024 season.

They are set to roll with veteran free agent addition Sam Darnold at quarterback as planned, especially with rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy out for the season with a torn meniscus.

The Vikings had two incumbents – 2022 trade acquisition Nick Mullens and 2022 fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall – behind Darnold. But, having enough data points on Mullens and Hall in this offense, the Vikings opted to sign outside help with 10 days before the season opener.

“A surprise: the Vikings are signing QB Brett Rypien and waiving Jaren Hall. Another veteran behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on August 29.

The Vikings announced the moves shortly after the news broke.

The #Vikings have signed QB Brett Rypien and waived QB Jaren Hall. pic.twitter.com/8o6ygjYFMn — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2024

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters in a press conference on August 29 that they will try to bring Hall back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

“It had briefly occurred to me that the Vikings would look at QBs post-McCarthy injury, but Hall’s preseason performance seemed to assuage that need,” Seifert said in a follow-up quoted post. “Clearly not.”

Hall could quickly land on his feet. He is entering his second NFL season and still has teams interested in him from before the draft.

“The Seahawks had interest in Jaren Hall leading up to last year’s draft and considered taking him on Day 3,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson posted on X on August 29. “A name to keep in mind as they look to fill their QB3 spot.”

Rypien completed 24 of his 34 pass attempts in the preseason (70.5%) for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Bears in the preseason.

He did most of his damage in the Hall of Fame Game. Rypien is 2-2 as a starter in his career.

After completing 11 of his 15 passes for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns in the contest, Rypien was 13-for-19 for 169 yards and no touchdowns. He does come with experience in the style of offense the Vikings want to run.

Brett Rypien is Familiar With Vikings’ Style of Offense

Rypien, 28, has completed 58.3% of his career passes for 950 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. An undrafted free agent out of Boise St. in 2019, he has spent three years with the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2022.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency in 2023, where he worked under head coach Sean McVay.

McVay is Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ former boss.

The Bears signed Rypien – who has also spent time with the Seahawks and New York Jets – to help install new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense. O’Connell and Waldron were colleagues with the Rams in 2020.

Rypien, whose uncle is retired Super Bowl QB Mark Rypien, joins a fellow journeyman in Darnold. Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency.

O’Connell has espoused faith in Darnold and touted the competition in the room.

McCarthy’s injury, suffered in his preseason debut, likely changed the equations significantly for the Vikings. They signed Darnold in March despite already having two quarterbacks on the roster.

Vikings Saw Enough of Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall in 2023

Rypien gives the Vikings another option if Darnold falters or suffers an injury. Hall completed 60.8% of his passes for 339 yards and 4 touchdowns in his three preseason appearances.

He was 29-for-30 for 276 yards with all 4 touchdowns in the final two games.

The No. 164 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Hall completed 65% of his passes for 168 yards and 1 interception in three games as a rookie. They were 1-1 in his two starts in place of an injured Kirk Cousins. The win came in his first start, a game Hall had to exit due to a concussion.

Mullens was 0-3 as a fill-in starter after Cousins was lost for the season in 2023. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,306 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Mullens was 11-fo-21 for 135 yards and 1 touchdown in one preseason game.