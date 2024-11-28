Stephen A. Smith Takes Shot at Vikings’ Daniel Jones With Dig at Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings signed Daniel Jones to their practice squad, giving both sides flexibility moving forward. It was a notable move for Jones, the Vikings, and the New York Giants who released the QB in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

However, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith decried the framing of Jones’ signing as “breaking news.”

Smith said there is an “over-excessive use” of the term in media.

“I had to mc a journalism event this weekend, and one of the subjects that was broken up – I mean that was mentioned, rather, was the over-excessive use of ‘breaking news’. Everything’s breaking news,” Smith said on “First Take” on November 27.

“We’re having a beautiful, compelling discussion about college football and the rankings, and Alabama, Georgia, Ohio stadium – all of this other stuff. And we got to cut the segment short because we got breaking news coming up.‘Wow, what is it? What happened I can’t wait to hear what happened. What’s going on now? Daniel Jones is going to the Vikings. As a backup.

“Here’s what I would say to … Daniel Jones: You’re backing up Sam Darnold. Forget the fact that you’re a backup. You ain’t backing up Patrick Mahomes. You ain’t nacking backing up Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, CJ Stroud, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love.

“The fact is Sam Donald is playing outstanding football for the most part this year. But his history would show that, wow, that’s why we’re marveling over what we’re seeing from Sam Donald. Because we never saw it before. And you’re Daniel Jones, and that’s who you’re backing up. If there is, if there is a referendum for your career, something that indicates how far you have to go, this would be it. That’s all I’m saying.”

‘Mad Dog’ Hypes Daniel Jones Signing With Vikings

Smith’s co-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was more optimistic about the decision for Jones and the Vikings.

“Tiki Barber said this last week; he is 1000% right: If Jones goes to a bad team and gets a chance to play and it’s lousy, it hurts your status as a free agent,” Russo said. “He goes to a good team as sort of an apprentice with Minnesota, I think it actually helps him. So I think it’s a good move for them.

Smith conceded Russo and show moderator Molly Querim had made a strong argument.

“We hope that he’ll start again in the national football league. Clearly, his career with the New York Giants wasn’t much to write home about. With … 6 games to go in the season, they let him go. It was a release he requested, and they granted it. Quickly, okay?” Smith said.

“Here is where we are: Of course, we’re a sports show, and we have to cover it. Of course, you both are right. And the points that you made – going to play for [head coach Kevin] O’Connell, backing up Sam Donald, and Vikings are a really good team, [Defensive coordinator] Brian Flores got that defense, the Vikings’, doing their thing, they’re a formidable team, third-best team in the NFC, got a chance at the Super Bowl – I get all of that.”

He still made his point about Darnold and Jones.

Minnesota’s New York State of Mind at QB Telling

The Vikings now roster both former New York starters in Darnold in Jones, two top-10 picks in their respective draft classes.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, selected by the Jets. Jones went to the Giants in 2019 at No. 6 overall. The other key difference in their situations is that the Jets traded Darnold following his fourth season.

The Giants paid Jones.

O’Connell’s work with Darnold already underscored what players already believed about the former Jets and New England Patriots quarterback.

Daniel Jones is heading to the #Vikings — and here’s more on how it happened: https://t.co/D26G4prQgS pic.twitter.com/w2nzBNEnIr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 27, 2024

Jones could be O’Connell’s next project, and his presence also helps keep in-house motivation for Darnold that was lost with McCarthy’s season-ending knee injury and surgery. O’Connell has gone from “quarterback killer” to a proven QB whisperer.