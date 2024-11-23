Vikings Make ‘Surprise’ Roster Move With $4 Million Former Draft Pick: Report

The Minnesota Vikings felt a change to the roster was necessary.

With their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears just over 24 hours away, the Vikings shook up the roster, specifically at the cornerback position.

“The #Vikings are waiving CB Akayleb Evans,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on November 23. “A bit of a surprise for the 2022 draft pick who has 17 starts and plays special teams. With a major roster crunch, Minnesota makes a tough cut.”

The Vikings designated undrafted rookie edge rusher Gabriel Murphy to return.

That could be the impending corresponding roster move. Evans could also return next week, potentially to a spot on the Vikings’ practice squad.

“The timing of Vikings CB Akayleb Evans’ pending departure is optimized for bringing him back next week, if desired,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on November 23. “But no guarantees there, making it a noteworthy decision for a team whose top 3 cornerbacks are on expiring contracts.”

The Vikings selected Evans No. 118 overall in the 2022 draft.

Evans is in the midst of the highest-graded season of his two-plus-year career, per Pro Football Focus, but there is a significant catch.

Akayleb Evans Fell Out of CB Rotation Early

Evans, 25, appeared in 10 games as a rookie, starting two of them. He was elevated into a starting role in 2023, leading all Vikings corners with 15 starts.

Evans logged 65 total tackles, 7 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 interception in his second season. However, according to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks completed 70.4% of their passes for 780 yards and 6 touchdowns in his coverage.

Evans has played three snaps on defense and 83 on special teams in his seven games in 2024.

After dealing with several injuries and even the death of rookie Khyree Jackson, the Vikings revamped their cornerback room.

The Vikings brought in veterans Shaquill Griffin, Stephon Gilmore, and Fabian Moreau. Griffin and Gilmore have stepped into prominent roles around incumbent starter Byron Murphy, leaving Evans out of the rotation.

Evans was in Year 3 of a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract.

He had a cap hit of $1.1 million this season and $1.3 million in 2025. The Vikings saved $794,731 in cap space and incurred a $380,538 dead cap hit, per Over The Cap.

Vikings Down to 50% of 2022 Draft Class on Current Roster

Evans’ release is another devastating blow to the Vikings’ 2022 draft class, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first at the helm.

The Vikings selected 10 players from that class. Five of them are no longer on the team, with Evans joining first-round pick Lewis Cine as cuts. The Vikings traded second-round pick Andrew Booth to the Dallas Cowboys in August.

Booth is listed under “cut” on the current iteration of the Cowboys’ roster on the team’s site.

Booth’s fellow second-round pick, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, started each of his first 41 games played but was sent to the bench in favor of veteran Dalton Risner in Week 11.

Third-rounder Brian Asamoah is still with the team but has yet to advance beyond reserve linebacker and special teamer. Asamoah and Ingram join Ty Chandler (fifth-round), Jalen Nailor (sixth-round), and Nick Muse (seventh-round) as the remaining 2022 draftees.

Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo played in five games with the Vikings as a fifth-round rookie.

He has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in four games and starting two for them in 2024.

Sixth-round offensive lineman Vederian Lowe appeared in four games for the Vikings in 2022 but has been with the New England Patriots for the past two seasons, starting 15 of his 19 appearances.