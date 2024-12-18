Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Gets Bad News From Falcons

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kirk Cousins made three of his four career Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings.

After six seasons, the two sides parted ways. The decision came amid the organization’s plans to draft his successor. The Vikings did that. They also resisted meeting his contract demands.

Cousins bolted the Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons early in free agency during the 2024 offseason, and his tenure as their starting quarterback has already come to an end.

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in the statement released through the team’s flagship website on December 17. “This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.”

Cousins had 113 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception on 64.7% completion in Week 15.

The score snapped a four-game drought. But Cousins has thrown a pick in five straight games and all but four contests this season. Penix was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Falcons Facing Near-Historic Dead Cap Hit to Cut Kirk Cousins

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons that included $90 million fully guaranteed. There are significant ramifications the Falcons must consider before making their next decision about Cousins’ future.

“Cousins’ 2025 salary is fully guaranteed, so if they cut Cousins, they will still owe him $27.5 million in cash,” SB Nation’s Matt Warren wrote on December 9. “The Falcons have paid him $62.5 million but only accounted for $25 million on their 2024 cap. If he’s not on the roster via cut or trade, the remaining $37.5 million would need to be accounted for on the 2025 cap.

“If you add the $27.5 million to the $37.5 million, the $65 million dead cap hit would be the second-highest in NFL history behind only Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos.”

Notably, that would replace a current Viking.

Daniel Jones’ release from the Giants created the second-largest charge in history at $47.1 million. The Giants waived him in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million pact. The Vikings are also paying Cousins $28.5 million in 2024 as a dead cap hit from void years on his last deal.

Trading Cousins during the offseason is a different story depending on which side of the deal a team finds itself on.

For starters, Cousins has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve a deal.

“His deal would be pretty affordable for that new team. They would inherit one guaranteed year at $27.5 million on his contract, a very reasonable number for Cousins. If that figure was the average, it would be just the 18th-highest average QB salary in the NFL. Then they could keep him in 2026 for $45 million. (If I am Cousins, part of my negotiations for lifting the no-trade clause would include guaranteeing some or all of the 2026 money, which is an interesting wrinkle.),” Warren wrote.

“For the Falcons, they have paid Cousins $62.5 million but only accounted for $25 million on the salary cap. That leaves $37.5 million that needs to be accounted for.”

Vikings Proven Wise as Things Go Wrong for Kirk Cousins With Falcons

Cousins’ tenure with the Falcons has been rocky from the start. A swift deal with the Falcons in the opening moments of free agency drew an investigation for tampering. Moreover, it drew a penalty for the organization.

Cousins also tore his Achilles in Week 8 of the 2023 season. He has not looked fully healthy on the field, limiting his effectiveness.

The structure of Kirk Cousins contract could make him tradeable for the Falcons—he is making a reasonable $27.5 million next year, and that’s all the guaranteed money he has left on his contract. https://t.co/sVBjO6MZ3T — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2024

For the Vikings, it is a moment of validation.

Not only did they stick to their roster-building principles, but their conviction has helped them this season. Sam Darnold has played at a Pro Bowl level. For the future, there is the promise of J.J. McCarthy at QB and not having Cousins’ heft contract lording over them.