Vikings Star Takes Jab at Aaron Rodgers Ahead of London Showdown

Ahead of a Week 5 matchup in London, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith let his golf buddy Aaron Rodgers know he’s got Rodgers’ number — twice to be exact.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 1, Rodgers spoke on his New York Jets‘ Week 5 matchup overseas against the Vikings and Smith, who he praised often in his assessment of Minnesota’s defense.

Rodgers added that he and Smith spent time together in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held every July. Rodgers said Smith did not let him forget about his two interceptions on Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

“A phenomenal golfer by the way, he had a great year at Tahoe. He’s also picked me off twice in his career,” Rodgers said of Smith before letting out a laugh, “which he made sure he told me about when we played together out there.”

Securing his 35th career interception in a season-opening win against the New York Giants, Smith could add to his total against Rodgers for old times’ sake. Smith has the most interceptions of any active player on an NFL roster this season.

Smith, 35, is playing in his 13th and potentially final year for the Vikings after he was selected 29th overall in 2012.

“Harrison’s a great dude, still playing at a high level, still a master of disguise,” Rodgers added.

Aaron Rodgers Admits Vikings’ Harrison Smith is the ‘Most Frustrating Guy I Play Against’

Rodgers joining the Jets in 2023 may have created some distance from “the most frustrating guy” he’s played against, but it was only a matter of time before they would meet again.

“[Smith’s] the most frustrating guy I play against with his disguises,” Rodgers said in November 2021 while he was still with the Packers. “He does so many different things from the line of scrimmage — blitz, play the curl flat in a two-invert, run back and play quarter safety, run back and play the half, run back and play the middle-field third.

“It’s a little maddening sometimes with what they do,” Rodgers added.

Harrison Smith’s Hall of Fame Worthy Career

Smith is one of the few players in the modern NFL era who could play for just one team for their entire careers. That’s a credit to his longevity and loyalty to the franchise.

He’s surely a future Vikings Ring of Honor member, and his career statistics are worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Statistically, Smith’s career rivaled first-ballot Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu in his prime.

Smith’s game has also aged like wine as he’s maintained impressively productive seasons through his 30s.

“He’s one of the best. You know — [Harrison] Smith, Ed Reed, [Troy] Polamalu — those guys are, I’d say, among the best. He’s certainly right there,” Bill Belichick said back in 2020.

However, it’s not simply statistics that land a player in the Hall of Fame. The selection committee has shown to prioritize championships, Pro Bowl and All-Pro mentions significantly.

Smith’s six Pro Bowl selections and single All-Pro nod are notable, but the lack of championship game appearances hurts his bid.

Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor formula grades Smith with a score (41.65) well below the average for a Hall of Fame-caliber defensive back (98.02).

Time will tell if Smith’s Hall of Fame bid pans out. The selection process also has room to change over time with the acceptance of advanced analytics.

Regardless of the outcome, Smith will always be revered as a Vikings great.