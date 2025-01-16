Vikings’ Harrison Smith Makes Emotional Announcement After Loss to Rams

Harrison Smith fought back tears in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings‘ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

His 200th career game, all with the Vikings, brought a magical season to a screeching reality. The 13-year pro faced not only the end of the season but also his football mortality.

In the locker room after the 27-9 loss, Vikings sideline reporter Ben Leber asked Smith what the future may hold for him, and Smith admitted he is unsure about his return for a 14th season.

“I don’t know,” Smith paused. “Probably, chill out for a little bit, figure that out down the road.”

Familiar with the emotions Smith was experiencing, Leber, who played 10 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, followed up, asking if he had any timeline for his decision to retire.

Smith, 35, has experienced every high and low of the Vikings franchise since he was drafted in 2012. He’s had three different head coaches. He’s made six playoff appearances, including an NFC title game after the Minneapolis Miracle in 2017.

But his favorite season by far? 2024.

“There’s a lot that goes into this. It’s not strictly players. I just want to give my thanks to everybody that makes it go,” Smith told Leber. “Obviously, I wish we could’ve had a better result today, but it’s a tough pill to swallow right now. It’s been one of the most fun teams I’ve ever played on in any level. There’s a lot to be said about this group and I really just wish I had a couple more weeks with them to be honest.”

Watch: Harrison Smith Chokes Up Speaking About Teammates, Special Season

In a separate locker room interview With FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell, Smith, admittingly uncomfortable in front of the camera, bore his heart about fellow starting safeties Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum, both drafted in the past four years.

“I prefer not to have them on camera,” Smith said of the tears he was fighting. “But, um, 44 [Metellus] is a special guy; 24 [Bynum] and 44. I felt like I have been a mentor, of sorts. Seen them grow into really, really special players, great people. So it’s been a pleasure to be around.”

It wasn’t just his teammates’ Disney-inspired dances that made the season one to remember for Smith. Brian Flores played an important role as well.

“I was talking earlier. When you’ve played as long as I have, you don’t feel great every day, but playing this year in this defense was some of the most fun I’ve had,” Smith said. “That starts with Flo.”

Brian Flores Could Be Smith’s Deciding Factor to Return to Vikings

As Smith contemplates his retirement, Flores’ future could play a crucial factor in his decision.

Smith has developed a special bond with his defensive coordinator over two seasons beyond player-coach, but more as collaborators.

Flores has several head coach interview requests ahead in the coming weeks. Whether he stays or goes is uncertain.

One thing that is certain: “I love coaching him. I’ll tell you that right now,” Flores said of Smith.