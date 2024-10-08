$56 Million ‘Insurance Policy’ Floated as Solution to Vikings’ No. 1 Issue

Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold has taken the sixth-most sacks through 5 weeks in the 2024 season and has the seventh-highest sack rate, per Pro Football Focus. Free agency could be their best chance to address the issue.

Darnold briefly exited the wins over the Houston Texans and the New York Jets with injuries.

Nick Mullens replaced Darnold in those moments and has starting experience with the Vikings. Protecting, however, Darnold is paramount to the team’s success.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed veteran guard Gabe Jackson as a potential solution for what he deemed the Vikings’ No. 1 weakness entering Week 6: finding a replacement for current starter Ed Ingram.

“Ed Ingram has struggled in pass protection to begin the season and Dalton Risner remains on injured reserve. So, the Vikings might want to consider adding another veteran guard in case Ingram continues to struggle,” Holder wrote on October 7. “Jackson would be a good pickup seeing as he has a decade of NFL experience, primarily at right guard, to be a quality insurance policy.”

Jackson, 33, spent the 2023 season with the Carolina Panthers, starting two of his five games with the team. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he started all 31 of his games played.

Jackson entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2014 draft by the then-Oakland Raiders.

Gabe Jackson an Experienced Option for 5-0 Vikings in Free Agency

Jackson has started 132 of his 136 career appearances. His career-low 54.8 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 – when he started 15 games – is still better than Ingram’s in 2024 (52.7)

Jackson had a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Panthers in 2023, hitting free agency as the deal expired this offseason. He has earned $56.1 million in his career, per Over The Cap. He could be a bargain for the Vikings at that price even if Risner returns and outperforms Ingram.

Risner can return from injured reserve at any time since he has already missed four games.

Blake Brandel took over at left guard this offseason. But Risner started 11 of 15 games played with the Vikings in 2023. His 57.1 grade in 2023 would also be an improvement over Ingram in 2024.

The Vikings’ Week 6 bye could further clarify the organization’s plans with Ingram, Risner, and any potential outside additions. They will return with a key divisional tilt against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

They could also be without starting running back Aaron Jones.

Vikings’ Bye Week Comes at Right Time for Aaron Jones

Darnold and the Vikings’ offense struggled once Jones went down with his hip injury in the win over the Jets in Week 5. Early indications have been positive and Jones, who has been a steal of free agency for the Vikings, could end up not missing any games.

“Aaron Jones is going to have an MRI today, just to see what damage is it on that hip,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “Good Morning Football” on October 7. “Didn’t seem like a major injury on its face, though. [Vikings head coach] Kevin O’Connell saying right after the game that he believed it would be short-term.

“The schedule does them some favors too. They have a bye coming up. So there is a real chance, depending on the results of the MRI, that Aaron Jones could be back after the bye.”

There has yet to be an official update from that MRI.