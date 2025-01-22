Hi, Subscriber

Vikings QB Daniel Jones Gets Good News Before Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Daniel Jones #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings must sort through several quarterback options this offseason, and their rumored interest could speak volumes about which direction they are leaning between Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and J.J. McCarthy.

Darnold is a free agent, and it is unclear just how soon McCarthy will be able to participate fully in on-field activities and just how much of a workload his surgically repaired knee can handle.

That could make Jones of particular to the Vikings.

“The Vikings want Daniel Jones back,” KTSP’s Darren Wolfson said on “SKOR North” on January 21. “If there’s some sort of setback [with McCarthy], maybe Daniel Jones plays a little bit in September. But that’s something to weigh. But I do know the Vikings absolutely want Daniel Jones back.”

This is encouraging for Jones, and it is important to note that Wolfson had similarly qualified the Vikings’ stance on signing the former New York Giants first-round pick in the first place.

Vikings ‘Absolutely’ Wanted Daniel Jones After Release From Giants

Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDaniel Jones #13 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I was told Vikings, at least one team official had a conversation with Daniel Jones last night. So it came out over the weekend that the Vikings are in the mix. The Ravens are in the mix. I was told the Lions have made a phone call. There are six or seven teams trying to sign Daniel Jones. The Vikings are one of those teams,” Wolfson said on the show in November.

“The Vikings have an excellent relationship with his representation at Athletes First, the Vikings have a nice little connection, too, with … Kyle Rudolph. Friends with Daniel Jones. Former New York Giants teammate. They have that agency connection. Just some things to think about. The Vikings are in the mix. We should get some closure on this relatively soon. Doesn’t mean he’s coming here. But the Vikings absolutely do want Daniel Jones.”

The Giants waived Jones on November 22. Wolfson’s initial report was on November 24; just two days later.

Jones signed with the Vikings on November 27.

It is unclear whether the Vikings’ desire to bring Jones back reflects more on the expectation that Darnold may leave in free agency or that McCarthy might not be fully healed. Wolfson framed it as a potential 1-2 punch of Jones and McCarthy, though.

Best Option for Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDaniel Jones #13 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones must also weigh whether or not he wants to return. He might not be guaranteed a starting spot either way.

“Is there anyone that would give him the opportunity play right away, sign him to a one-year deal comparable to the Sam Darnold deal, and throw him the keys right away?” Wolfson said on the January episode of “SKOR North”. “Or is he better off going through a full year of quarterback rehab school, work with Kevin O’Connell, be a backup to McCarthy? Maybe [he] even plays right away depending on if McCarthy is ready or not.”

Darnold spent three seasons away from the Jets, including a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, before signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

Jones is already with the organization, which could speed up his process. Jones has earned $108 million in his career, per Over The Cap. The Giants waived Jones in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million deal. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Vikings to end the 2024 season.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings QB Daniel Jones Gets Good News Before Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x