Vikings QB Daniel Jones Gets Good News Before Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings must sort through several quarterback options this offseason, and their rumored interest could speak volumes about which direction they are leaning between Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and J.J. McCarthy.

Darnold is a free agent, and it is unclear just how soon McCarthy will be able to participate fully in on-field activities and just how much of a workload his surgically repaired knee can handle.

That could make Jones of particular to the Vikings.

“The Vikings want Daniel Jones back,” KTSP’s Darren Wolfson said on “SKOR North” on January 21. “If there’s some sort of setback [with McCarthy], maybe Daniel Jones plays a little bit in September. But that’s something to weigh. But I do know the Vikings absolutely want Daniel Jones back.”

This is encouraging for Jones, and it is important to note that Wolfson had similarly qualified the Vikings’ stance on signing the former New York Giants first-round pick in the first place.

Vikings ‘Absolutely’ Wanted Daniel Jones After Release From Giants

“I was told Vikings, at least one team official had a conversation with Daniel Jones last night. So it came out over the weekend that the Vikings are in the mix. The Ravens are in the mix. I was told the Lions have made a phone call. There are six or seven teams trying to sign Daniel Jones. The Vikings are one of those teams,” Wolfson said on the show in November.

“The Vikings have an excellent relationship with his representation at Athletes First, the Vikings have a nice little connection, too, with … Kyle Rudolph. Friends with Daniel Jones. Former New York Giants teammate. They have that agency connection. Just some things to think about. The Vikings are in the mix. We should get some closure on this relatively soon. Doesn’t mean he’s coming here. But the Vikings absolutely do want Daniel Jones.”

The Giants waived Jones on November 22. Wolfson’s initial report was on November 24; just two days later.

Jones signed with the Vikings on November 27.

It is unclear whether the Vikings’ desire to bring Jones back reflects more on the expectation that Darnold may leave in free agency or that McCarthy might not be fully healed. Wolfson framed it as a potential 1-2 punch of Jones and McCarthy, though.

Best Option for Daniel Jones?

Jones must also weigh whether or not he wants to return. He might not be guaranteed a starting spot either way.

“Is there anyone that would give him the opportunity play right away, sign him to a one-year deal comparable to the Sam Darnold deal, and throw him the keys right away?” Wolfson said on the January episode of “SKOR North”. “Or is he better off going through a full year of quarterback rehab school, work with Kevin O’Connell, be a backup to McCarthy? Maybe [he] even plays right away depending on if McCarthy is ready or not.”

Darnold spent three seasons away from the Jets, including a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, before signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

Jones is already with the organization, which could speed up his process. Jones has earned $108 million in his career, per Over The Cap. The Giants waived Jones in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million deal. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Vikings to end the 2024 season.