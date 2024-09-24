Jordan Addison’s Cryptic Post Raises Concerns Amid Vikings’ Unbeaten Run

The Minnesota Vikings‘ 3-0 start to the 2024 season has a cloud cast over it by wide receiver Jordan Addison, who has missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

Following a dominant 34-7 win over the Houston Texans on September 22, Addison posted a photo of himself being walked off the field with his face covered after his Week 1 ankle injury.

The post has raised some red flags for fans who tried to decipher the meaning behind the post.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday, September 23, that Addison would be day-to-day approaching a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

But as Addison is close to returning to action, he has another hurdle ahead — an October 7 arraignment and plea hearing from his citation for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Los Angeles last July.

Addison could face suspension from the NFL once the legal process is complete. He admitted he was in a “dark place” this summer following his arrest but has put his best foot forward so far.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t had a chance to make a serious impact for the Vikings yet this season, catching just three passes for 35 yards in his only game played after coming off a stellar rookie campaign.

If a suspension is looming for Addison in October, that will make the start of this season even more difficult for the second-year receiver.

Vikings Fans Speculate Severity of Addison’s Injury After Cryptic Post

Several theories are circulating on social media about Addison’s post, including whether Addison’s injury may be worse than anticipated.

“Hard to know for sure but I think it means his injury is worse than what we know,” one fan wrote.

Admittingly, some speculation was catastrophizing, as Vikings fans are accustomed to given the team’s luck.

“His injury is bigger than we think and he’s done this year,” another fan wrote.

However, given the Vikings’ transparency with injuries, Addison seems on track to come back health-wise soon.

But his legal troubles are another factor that may keep him sidelined for what many players on the team are beginning to call a “special” year.

“Looks like FOMO to me, but with the injury and the legal issues on top of it, it’s hard to guess,” one fan wrote. “Some regret mixed in. All the early team success, and he’s not a part of it. Everyone in the Vikings are stepping up.”

“Frustration and a desire to be back out on the field,” another fan added. “He probably left Twitter because it’s much more difficult to control comments and public discussion than on Instagram.”

Vikings WR Jalen Nailor Stepping Up in Addison’s Absence, Breaks Record With Justin Jefferson

What’s even more impressive about Sam Darnold and the Vikings’ offense’s start, posting the third-most points (85) through three weeks, is that they’ve done it without Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and Addison.

Jalen Nailor is a major reason the passing game has been steady despite the absence of two of the team’s top three pass-catchers. The third-year receiver has capitalized on his opportunities, scoring in all three games so far this season.

Justin Jefferson and Nailor are the first Vikings wide receiver duo to score a touchdown in all three games to start a season and the first duo to do so since Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Nailor enters Week 4 with 7 receptions on 9 targets for 106 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.