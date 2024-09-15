Vikings Update Injury to Justin Jefferson as He Exits Game, Field

The Minnesota Vikings‘ corps of pass catchers was already obliterated by injury, then star wide receiver Justin Jefferson got hurt.

Jefferson suffered a leg injury during the second half of the team’s Week 2 contest against the San Francisco 49ers that necessitated his exit from the field of play and a trip into the infamous blue tent on the sideline after recording 4 catches for 133 yards, which included a 97-yard TD.

“#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is going to the locker room with a quad injury,” Ari Meirov of 33rd Team reported via an X post. “He is questionable to return.”

While Jefferson’s official status is questionable, Judd Zulgad of SKOR North — who is in attendance at the game in Minneapolis — reported that the situation looks worse than that, at least in the short-term.

“Seeing how Jefferson was walking to the locker room, I’d be very surprised to see him back today,” Zulgad reported on social media.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) were already out with injuries heading into the Vikings’ Week 2 matchup with the Niners.

Still, quarterback Sam Darnold and company managed to build a 20-7 lead over the defending NFC champions in the fourth quarter, though San Francisco cut that margin to 20-14 with just over 10 minutes to play in the game.

The Vikings will now try to hold on without their top three pass catchers.

