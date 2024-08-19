Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Addresses Potential Doubts About Sam Darnold as QB1

The electric optimism Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy inspired has fizzled out almost as quickly as it sparked –but it’s not lost on Justin Jefferson, who feels the same confidence in Sam Darnold.

Moving on from the possibility McCarthy could take over as the team’s starting quarterback this season after the 21-year-old underwent season-ending meniscus surgery, the Vikings are poised to ride with Darnold through thick and thin for the 2024 season.

During the Vikings’ preseason win over the Cleveland Browns on August 17, Jefferson gave his support for Darnold, whose 21-35 record as a starter has led to many doubters of his potential with the Vikings.

“It’s going very well,” Jefferson said of Darnold’s status as QB1, per CBS Sports. “I definitely feel confident in going into Week 1 with Sam as our quarterback. I feel like he’s been making plays throughout training camp. I don’t have any worry in my mind at all.”

Despite missing the better part of eight games in 2023, Jefferson surpassed 1,000 yards receiving last season. He accomplished that despite four changes at quarterback following Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending knee injury.

That gives Jefferson the confidence to produce and contribute to wins no matter who throws him the ball.

And for Darnold, playing with the league’s most productive wide receiver (98.3 yards per game) for the past four seasons and the best supporting cast of his career can only be a boon for the 26-year-old looking to shift the narrative of his NFL career.

“Sam is the veteran in our offense,” Jefferson said. “He knows different schemes and knows the offense very well. He calls it very well in the huddle. He’s been doing a great job of just trying to figure out everything. Of course, figuring out how I run my routes and the timing of everything. We’re just working on how to have that type of chemistry and connection.”

Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s Big-Play Mentality Should Excite Justin Jefferson

Throughout Cousins’ time in Minnesota, his coaches had to encourage him to take more chances with the ball.

Darnold is the opposite.

A gunslinger at heart, Darnold’s biggest challenge will be reeling in the reckless decisions.

Kevin O’Connell has the infrastructure and play design to help Darnold play more conservatively. But when the time comes for a big play, there shouldn’t be any hesitation from Darnold.

That’s a prospect that should entice Jefferson, who hopes to continue to remain the engine of the Vikings offense.

“I always tell those guys, give me an opportunity,” Jefferson said of the Vikings’ new stable of quarterbacks. “Give me a chance to go up and make a play for us. I try to give those guys as much confidence as I can.

“Of course, this offense is new for them and they’re just trying to grab all of the things that they can. … Just trying to give them a little boost every single time we’re in that huddle. Give them a dap, give them little encouraging words for them to go out and make a play for us.”

Where Sam Darnold Could Go Wrong for Vikings

Darnold has looked competent throughout Vikings training camp. In the battle with McCarthy, there was one vital area where McCarthy seemingly had the edge.

Darnold struggled with attacking the middle of the field, an area where O’Connell’s offense thrives at scheming receivers open.

O’Connell likely wouldn’t have identified Darnold as a fit for his offense in the offseason if he didn’t believe the former New York Jets No. 3 overall pick could attack that area of the field.

But in the limited work seen this summer, Darnold has struggled with accuracy in that area.