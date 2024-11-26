Vikings Poach Packers’ Former 1st-Rounder to Replace Ivan Pace Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Jamin Davis to replace starting linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Tuesday, November 26.

The 19th overall pick by the Washington Commanders in 2021, Davis played three-plus seasons in Washington before he was released on October 22. The new Commanders regime under Dan Quinn moved Davis to defensive end, a move that ultimately did not cement Davis as a contributor to the team this season.

Davis signed with the Green Bay Packers on October 29 as a practice-squad player. He agreed to move on from Green Bay by signing onto the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

Pace suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Kamu Grugier-Hill is slated to replace Pace in the short term, but Davis could carve out a role in Brian Flores’ defense.

Ex-Commanders, Packers LB Jamin Davis’ Raw Athleticism

Coming out of college, Davis was one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the 2021 draft.

At his pro day (the 2021 combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Davis ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and posted a 42-inch vertical.

Davis missed just three games in his first three seasons with the Commanders and was Washington’s top option at linebacker.

However, the Quinn era ushered in a new focus on defense, and David did not fit the mold of what Quinn needed from his inside linebacker. Davis struggled to play instinctively despite his physical tools.

Pro Football Focus found Davis improved every year in Washington. He’s coming off a 2023 season where he finished with a 67.6 defensive grade with above-average marks in run defense (76.1 grade) and tackling (77.6).

Davis’ arm length and jumping ability make his catch radius a threat for opposing quarterbacks, but his coverage did not improve in Washington. He has four pass breakups and one interception in his entire career and a 107.2 passer rating allowed in coverage.

Vikings’ Brian Flores Could Put Davis in Position to Succeed

The complexity of Brian Flores’ defense is daunting to a player who hasn’t panned out elsewhere.

However, Flores has shown a knack for getting more out of certain players if they can meet a certain bar of understanding in his scheme.

Davis’ floor with the Vikings looks like a north and south run defender, which likely won’t warrant much playing time.

But if Flores can scheme Davis into an instinctive role in coverage, there could be some significant upside for the former first-round pick in Minnesota.

Davis should see a role on special teams right away to pick up some of Grugier-Hill’s workload. But if he handles that assignment well he could make a case to become more involved moving forward.