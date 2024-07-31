Vikings’ Top Hockenson Replacement Suffers Scary Injury: Report

The Minnesota Vikings were optimistic Robert Tonyan could fill T.J. Hockenson‘s role in the offense to start this season — but that plan may be deferred.

During practice, Tonyan went down and was on his back “for a while” before he was carted off the field on July 31, according to reports from The Athletic’s Alec Lewis and KARE 11’s Julia Daniels.

The Vikings’ two-time Pro Bowl tight end, Hockenson is seven months into his recovery from a torn ACL injury. He’s currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and there is no timeline for his return. Typical ACL tears require nine to 12 months of recovery, suggesting Hockenson could land on injured reserve and miss at least the first four games of the season.

Formerly with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Tonyan was proving to be a reliable replacement for Hockenson as the top pass-catching tight end. Tonyan turned heads throughout spring workouts, gaining the praise of offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

“Robert Tonyan had a great workout for us. … it was kind of one of those workouts where you just watch the guy run and catch and [he] understands what you’re asking him to do from his experience. And it was kind of a no-brainer — everyone just looked around and said, ‘Yeah, let’s get him,‘ ” Phillips told local media in May.

“So, I think he’s really going to help us and obviously, with T.J. being out, I think Robert can kind of fill some of those some of those roles that T.J. did for us,” Phillips added.

There’s no report on Tonyan’s injury as of early Wednesday evening.

If Tonyan misses significant time, the Vikings’ tight end room is down to Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, N’Keal Harry, Trey Knox and Sammis Reyes.

Vikings’ Top Options to Replace Tonyan, Hockenson

Tonyan was the top option to replace Hockenson at the start of the season given his track record in the NFL. Tonyan has 148 receptions for 1,549 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns in his career, including an 11-touchdown campaign in Green Bay.

Oliver, Mundt and Muse secured 39 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns combined last season, per ESPN.

A former first-round wide receiver prospect, Harry is an intriguing option as a pass-catching tight end. However, his transition to tight end doesn’t inspire a ton of optimism that he can overtake Oliver, Mundt or Muse for their roster spots.

Knox and Reyes both have the athleticism and physical gifts to take on a larger role in the passing game potentially but both players are inexperienced.

Injuries Continue to Plague Vikings

Injuries have plagued the 2024 Vikings season as the team scrambles to field a full training camp roster this summer.

They’ve signed four cornerbacks in seven days after injuries struck the defensive back room. A favorite to start this season, Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the second day of training camp, and Najee Thompson started camp on the PUP list. Shaq Griffin also suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss a week.

The tragic passing of rookie Khyree Jackson has made each of these injuries even more troubling.

Tonyan’s scare on Wednesday is another case where the team must hold its breath and hope for the best.