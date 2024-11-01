Vikings Coach Puts QB Sam Darnold, Offense on Notice After 2-Game Skid

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has exceeded expectations and shown the NFL he’s a capable starting quarterback, but if the team wants to truly contend, there must be some changes.

Maligned early in his career being reckless with the ball, Darnold has kept his errors in check, clocking a career-high 2.8 touchdown-to-interception ratio so far this season.

However, head coach Kevin O’Connell hinted at his desire for Darnold to get the ball out faster after two straight losses.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Darnold’s average time with the ball across all dropbacks is 3.14 seconds, trailing only Brock Purdy. His 2.93-second average on dropbacks that end in a pass attempt is the highest mark in the league. Only 32.6% of his throws have come out under 2.5 seconds, the second-lowest rate behind recently-benched Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Darnold holding the ball has led to him taking the sixth-most sacks (21) this season. He’s among five quarterbacks with a sack rate of 10% or higher and is the only one still starting through eight weeks.

Darnold’s mobility has been an overlooked asset of his game, but O’Connell does not want to rely on Darnold to improvise.

“It’s critical that we don’t build a mentality around relying on [his movement ability],” . “That’s where you can really see some plays where Sam is trying to create so much that we can have some pretty big negatives.

“We had a 13-yard loss on a sack [in a loss to the Rams], we had another significant loss on a play-pass sack. I just think it’s important that we still build within the confines of rhythm, timing. I think we mix that in with a little bit more of a transition-type, fast-break offense, where we can get the ball out, get the ball in space to our guys, and not ask Sam to hold the ball in that pocket.”

Despite the critique of Darnold’s play through the first two months of the season, O’Connell was overwhelmingly positive with the progress Darnold has made.

The Darnold-led Vikings are just two wins away from surpassing oddsmakers’ 6.5 win total set before the start of the season. Minnesota is currently No. 7 in points scored (26.9 per game) this season.

“I’m excited to see Sam continue to do what he’s done, which is move the team and make some high, high-quality throws,” O’Connell said. “Play with that rhythm, timing, decision-making that I think has really gotten him to a pretty unique place. I think he’s fourth in the league in quarterback rating and improving every single week. And my expectation is that’s gonna continue to happen throughout the season. I’ve been really proud of Sam.”

Sam Darnold Pushing Tough Decision for Vikings

Darnold’s future in Minnesota was seemingly written off once the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in April’s draft. He was deemed a bridge to McCarthy on a Vikings team that seemed to be in a rebuilding year.

However, Darnold’s newfound poise in the pocket has the Vikings at the center of the playoff race. He’s on pace to throw for 3,910 passing yards, 34 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

While O’Connell called McCarthy his “young franchise quarterback” in the summer, Darnold has not faded in the minds of Vikings fans.

Darnold is already playing himself into a lucrative multi-year extension when he reaches free agency in the spring.

But if he can string a meaningful playoff run together, he could make a case for that deal to come in Minnesota.