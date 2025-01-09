Vikings Pro Bowl QB Predicted To Sign With AFC West Team This Offseason

The big question for the Minnesota Vikings this offseason orbits around one thing:

What to do with Sam Darnold?

The former Jets and Panthers QB was supposed to serve as the bridge quarterback; providing adequate but unremarkable play until rookie and former 10th overall pick, JJ McCarthy, was ready to take over the reins – likely at some point in the middle of the 2024 season.

However, a devastating, season-ending meniscus injury in pre-season put that plan on hold, and Darnold’s rambunctious, career year that has seen him put up eye-popping stat-lines: 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions for a 102.5 passer rating, all the while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the toughest division in football, the NFC North; has put any remaining semblance of Minnesota’s original ideas into a full tailspin.

Minnesota Vikings With A Difficult Quarterback Decision On Their Hands

At that point, Minnesota will have to decide whether to trade Darnold to a team willing to pay him quite possibly $50 + million/year and give up picks in doing so; trade JJ McCarthy coming off a second knee surgery in November and roll on with Darnold as their full time franchise QB; or play Darnold on the franchise tag and keep McCarthy around in an odd, purgatory-like situation in which it is not clear which of the two represents the future of the franchise.

If Darnold does end becoming a free agent, however, one site has already sussed out who they believe would be best suited to add him in March.

Las Vegas Raiders Should Acquire Sam Darnold In Free Agency

According to PFF, the Las Vegas Raiders should make Sam Darnold their #1 free agent target this offseason. The website notes “Las Vegas probably won’t land one of the draft’s top arms, and the team can afford Darnold’s hefty price tag.”

The website graded out Sam Darnold as the 12th best QB in the NFL this season with an impressive 82.7 grade, which is in the approximate vicinity (11th-16th) that most media and realistic fans would have him ranked.

PFF are correct that the Raiders are unlikely to be in a position to draft a quarterback that they like enough to take with the 6th overall pick, with top picks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders likely to be gone to one of the Titans, Browns and Giants – who make up the first three selections in the draft.

Realistically, Darnold may be put off from signing with Vegas a historical yet dysfunctional franchise that has yet to show an ability to maintain any sort of success, that will now be on their fourth full-time coach in less than three and a half years – but if they bring out the chequebook, anything can happen.

As for the Vikings, if they don’t feel confident they can find a trade partner willing to give up more than a 3rd round pick (the compensatory pick that Minnesota would most likely retrieve in exchange for Darnold leaving), it is quite possible that they could let him walk.

Some have already speculated that the Raiders could instead trade for the young McCarthy if Darnold ends up remaining in the midwest. Ultimately, all will be revealed in the ensuing months.