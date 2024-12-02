Vikings Urged to Revisit Interest in $98 Million All-Pro for Playoff Push

The absence of Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was clear when faced with the dual threat of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Without an ideal spy linebacker covering Murray, the Cardinals quarterback extended several plays with his feet behind and ahead of the line of scrimmage in Week 13. Murray took seven carries for 48 yards and also bought himself more time to throw by using his feet to escape pressure.

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in Week 13, Pace will miss at least three more games. The earliest he can return is the penultimate game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

But with the Vikings (10-2) hoping to keep pace with the Detroit Lions (11-2) in the division title chase, Minnesota should look to acquire a linebacker who can fill the Pace role.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department urged the Vikings to sign former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who the Vikings showed interest in when the Indianapolis Colts released him in 2023.

Leonard would be an upgrade over Kamu Grugier-Hill, who played the lions’ share of snaps alongside starter Blake Cashman, and newcomer Jamin Davis. The two linebackers posted the lowest defensive grades on the team by Pro Football Focus (PFF), logging grades of 38.3 and 26.1, respectively.

The two linebackers combined to play just 17 of 82 defensive snaps as it was clear Brian Flores pivoted to different personnel groupings with Pace out of the lineup. Leonard could be more suited for Pace’s role with a pivotal stretch of the season ahead.

“The 29-year-old has a better track record than Davis and was solid against the run last year, racking up 88 total tackles in 14 games for two different teams,” Bleacher Report’s scouting report reads.

Vikings Among Top Candidates to Sign Shaq Leonard in 2023: Report

A 2018 second-round pick, Leonard won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, breaking the franchise record and pacing the NFL with 111 solo tackles and 163 combined tackles in 15 games. He proved to be a capable pass-rusher as well, tallying 15.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.

Leonard was on a Hall of Fame trajectory through six seasons with the Colts, tallying 614 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 15 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He also recorded 31 pass breakups and 12 interceptions, including a pick-six in 2019.

However, a pair of back surgeries in 2022 limited him to just three games. He wasn’t the same player when he returned in 2023, leading to his midseason release.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported in November 2023 that the Vikings were among a trio of NFC teams that were considering signing the three-time All-Pro.

“Leonard spent the last few seasons in Indy after signing a five-year, $98.25 million contract extension in 2021, but then injuries held him back. Now teams still in contention like the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings and others are ‘collecting information’ on him,” Russini wrote. “A league source said Leonard may take his time making a decision.”

Leonard ultimately signed with the Eagles and showed flashes of his former glory, tallying 23 tackles and 1.0 sacks in five games.

Shaquille Leonard Could See Career Revival With Brian Flores

While Leonard isn’t the same player he once was, the Colts also underwent a change in defensive scheme following the departure of Matt Eberflus.

“It’s just different this year,” Leonard said in 2023, per the IndyStar. “Either I’m hammering the ball back to Zaire or spilling it into the safety. I’m not as free as I once was in the defense before.”

Leonard wasn’t used as freely in the pass rush as he once was with Eberfluss. According to PFF, Leonard averaged 59.8 pass-rushing snaps a season through the 2021 season. Under Gus Bradley, Leonard has rushed the passer just nine times across 454 defensive snaps.

Leonard’s frustration with his usage and playing time surfaced throughout the season, however, he appeared at a charity event just hours after his release from the team.

Leonard would get plenty of pass-rushing reps in Flores’ defense along with a fresh start with a Vikings organization that graded top of the league in the NFL Players Association poll this past summer.